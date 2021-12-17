Michael Sheen Condemns ‘Cancel Culture’ Coverage As ‘A Waste Of Time’

Alamy/Collection Cristophel

Michael Sheen has said that columns on cancel culture prevent ‘real dangers’ being discussed.

Sheen labelled the discussion of cancel culture ‘a waste of time’, and has criticised its prevalence in the media.

Speaking about the recurring discussion of cancel culture, Sheen said that it prevented ‘real dangers’ from being talked about.

He told The Independent:

That’s all you read about now. For every column that’s about cancel culture, there’s one fewer for real dangers and unfairnesses.

The Welsh actor described the trend as ‘like microwave dinner as politics’, and added:

The idea that being aware of social issues and aware of the injustices done to certain people, both historically and in the present, the idea that that gets labelled as woke and then is used as a pejorative, it just makes it so easy for people on the right, doesn’t it?

The news comes after Sheen recently announced that he had made himself a ‘social enterprise’, in an effort to be a not-for-profit actor.

Sheen is well known for his activism, and in 2019 sold his home to ensure that the Homeless World Cup went ahead in Cardiff, after the project lost funding.

The Frost/Nixon star said that he would now use the money he earns from his acting career to fund projects he cares about.

Speaking of the change, Sheen said, ‘There was something quite liberating about going, alright, I’ll put large amounts of money into this or that, because I’ll be able to earn it back again.’