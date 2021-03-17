Michelle Obama Hits Back At Jimmy Kimmel After He Asks ‘Sick’ Question About Her Sex Life

ABC

Michelle Obama quickly shut down a prying Jimmy Kimmel when he tried to ask about her sex life.

The former first lady made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live yesterday, March 16, to discuss her new Netflix show, Waffles + Mochi.

During the segment, Kimmel recalled an earlier conversation with Obama, in which he had asked her whether she and the President had ‘made love to celebrate’ the night that SEAL Team Six killed Osama Bin Laden.

Not impressed by this line of questioning, Obama branded the host ‘sick’.

‘I have to tell your audience that, for some very sick reason, you’re very obsessed with this portion of that major historical event. In a way that no one else, no one in the history of all the conversations I’ve had, has anybody drilled down on this particular point like you, Jimmy Kimmel.

‘So I turn that back on you,’ she joked.

Standing firm by her decision not to answer, she added: ‘That’s what you want to know. You’re still that little boy in the bedroom under the cover with the flashlight, going ‘I hope nobody sees me’. I’m still pleading the fifth on that one.’

Kimmel is clearly very dedicated to digging out the answer to his all-important question. Back in November 2020, he posed it to Barack, who also kept his lips sealed.

PA Images

Trying to recall the night of Bin Laden’s death, Barack said: ‘I suspect that she was asleep, because the truth of the matter is, most of the time, by the time I was done working, she’d be snoozing. Michelle goes to bed around nine o’clock.’

Also during her appearance yesterday, Michelle discussed how the family has been handling the pandemic, implying that they’ve spent a bit too much time together over the past year.

‘Lockdown is going well. We are of the mindset, that in this time if we have our health we are doing well,’ she said.

‘It was fun for a long time, we set up this routine where everybody was going to their spaces, and then we’d come together for cocktail hour and do an activity. We had painting week, I’d taken up knitting … the girls were baking,’ she explained.

However, the novelty of lockdown soon wore off, she said.

‘I think that lasted for a month or so and then the kids would come down later, be a little more surly, a little less communicative, we’d ran out of funny stories,’ she joked.