Michelle Obama Named Most Admired Woman In USA In Annual Poll

Once again, former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama has been named ‘most admired woman of the year’.

Melania Trump, who is of course the current first lady, came in second place, but she was long behind Michelle in the 2019 poll. This is the second year running Barack Obama’s wife has received the accolade of being named Gallup’s ‘most admired woman’.

Michelle received 10% of the vote, while Melania earned just 5% according to Gallup.

Both of the first ladies were followed by none other than Oprah Winfrey, former secretary of state and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, who all secured approximately 3% of the vote each.

Other women included in the list of admired females were Queen Elizabeth II, house speaker Nancy Pelosi, senator Elizabeth Warren and German chancellor Angela Merkel.

Sharing the results, Gallup wrote:

Obama has had stronger finishes in the past two years than during her eight years as first lady when no more than 8 percent of Americans named her.

Despite securing the top spot for a second year in a row, Michelle’s vote dropped from 15% last year to 10% this year. She was also handed the title of ‘most admired woman’ in July’s YouGov poll, where she beat off stiff competition from Hilary, Oprah, Queen Elizabeth and Angelina Jolie.

Michelle has been busy throughout 2019, on the tour of her latest book Becoming. She and Barack also produced their first Netflix documentary this year.

In their work with Netflix, the Obamas will reportedly ‘produce a diverse mix of content, including the potential for scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features. These projects will be available to the 125 million-member Netflix households in 190 countries.’

On the flip side, when it comes to ‘most admired men in 2019’, current president Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama drew in first place. This is the highest Trump has ever ranked on the list.

