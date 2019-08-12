Mike Posner ‘Learning To Walk Again’ After Rattlesnake Bites Him On Trek Across America

Mike Posner/Instagram

Mike Posner has revealed he’s ‘learning to walk’ again after he nearly died following a rattlesnake bite.

The musician was in the middle of a trek across the United States, travelling from New Jersey to California on foot, in tribute to Mac Miller and Avicii, as well as his own late father.

The 31-year-old, who had global success with his song I Took A Pill In Ibiza, had already walked more than 1,630 miles and successfully reached the Colorado border when he received the near-fatal bite.

Posner was airlifted to hospital, where his life was saved by an antidote, however the singer was left bedbound from the terrifying incident.

Sharing news of his ordeal on Instagram, he told his fans, ‘crazy day yesterday! I had just crushed 16 miles and was going for eight more when I got bit by a baby rattlesnake!’

He continued:

That venom is no joke! I got to the hospital and got the anti-venom in time. Shout outs to G and Mike from the chopper team and Bo and Cassie and Whitney, my nurses. I’ll be here a few days and will not be able to walk for several weeks but enjoying the AC and the nice bed, haven’t had those in a while Hahahaha! Can’t wait to get back on The Walk! KEEP GOING!!!!!!

After spending the weekend in bed following his traumatic ordeal, Posner shared a video of himself ‘learning to walk again’.

Alongside the video, which showed him shuffling through the hospital with the aid of a zimmer frame, Posner wrote:

From 24 miles per day to using this walker to get to bathroom. I’m on my way back. Gonna rebuild with patience and equanimity.

Despite being stopped in his tracks, Mike told fans he was ‘proud’ of what he’d achieved so far on the trek and was pleased he’d done it in the first place.

‘I knew walking across America was going to be dangerous,’ he said. ‘I knew I could die doing it. I still might. So, don’t feel sorry for me.’

He continued:

I’m proud I’m in this hospital after chasing my dream and not sitting on the couch watching Netflix. I’m proud of this pain. If you understand this message, do not leave me sympathy comments, just write KEEP GOING.

Not only were fans left horrified by Posner’s experience, but they were also shocked to see how different he looks since his time in the limelight.

Here’s to wishing him a speedy recovery.

