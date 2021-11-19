Mike Tyson Needed To Have Sex Immediately Before Fights For One Bizarre Reason
In his boxing days, Mike Tyson used to have sex just before a fight for one weird reason.
When it comes to sex before a major sporting event, there are several schools of thought on what approach leads to the best result.
F1 champion James Hunt had the motto ‘Sex, breakfast of champions’ sewn into his racing overalls.
Football manager Antonio Conte would rather his players took the opposite approach, and if they absolutely must have sex then he wants them to use a ‘minimum of effort’ with ‘positions where they are under their partners’.
Meanwhile, former boxer Mike Tyson frequently had sex in his locker room just before a fight for a very specific and bizarre reason.
Insider reports that Rudy Gonzalez, Tyson’s former chauffeur, claimed he used to have the job of finding women willing to have sex with the boxer right before he stepped into the ring.
Gonzalez said Tyson believed if he didn’t have sex before a fight, he might kill his opponent.
He told The Sun:
One of the greatest secrets with Mike was that he needed to have sex in the dressing room before fights.
I would have to find a groupie, it did not matter who it was. He’d say, ‘If I do not get laid, I will kill this guy right now.’
‘Mike had to get laid to disengage some of the strength he had. So I had girls tucked away in bathrooms and changing rooms,’ he revealed.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]