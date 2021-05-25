Mike Tyson Reveals Who He Thinks Jake Paul Should Fight Next
Jake Paul is looking for a new opponent in the ring, and Mike Tyson thinks he knows who should go up against the YouTuber-turned-boxer.
Paul’s venture into boxing has not been the most conventional, but it has drawn in huge viewing figures. After Paul knocked out former UFC fighter Ben Askren in one round in his latest fight, many have wondered who the YouTuber will fight with next.
There have been rumours of Love Island star and boxer Tommy Fury facing Paul in the ring, particularly after the pair exchanged videos on Twitter and Paul made falsified claims about Fury’s partner, Molly-Mae Hague. However, boxing legend Mike Tyson thinks there’s a better-suited fighter for Paul.
In an episode of the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast, Tyson discussed Paul’s possible opponents. The former boxing legend was quick to agree that Kamaru Usman should fight Paul, saying, ‘I want to see that sh*t’ before adding that Usman should do it for financial reasons – ‘It’s twice or three times as much money in the UFC. So, how could he turn it down?’
Usman is currently the UFC Welterweight Champion and recently defended his title in a rematch with Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261, in which he brutally knocked out his opposition.
Of course, he wouldn’t be the only UFC star to enter the boxing ring, and at the age of 34, it could be an opportunity for him to make money before he bows out of mixed martial arts competitions.
Usman previously discussed fighting Paul with ESPN, and said he’d consider it if the financial terms were agreeable:
I don’t necessarily care for the fight. I don’t care for it. I don’t really entertain it, honestly, but there’s a lot of work that I’ve put into my sport to get to the position that I’m in. And then when you see these guys come in and just, ‘Oh, I wanna challenge him. I want to challenge that guy, that guy,’ it’s almost disrespectful.
I think the check would have to have eight zeroes in it. If there’s eight zeroes in front of the check, then for sure, we’ll consider it.
Paul has himself suggested that the fight may happen.
Speaking on the You’re Welcome podcast about a potential fight with Usman, Paul claimed:
There’s conversations happening.
I believe Kamaru’s manager is already in talks with Dana [White], and I think that’s all I can say.
One hundred per cent, I’m down for all the smoke. I want all the smoke. Daniel Cormier, another example.
