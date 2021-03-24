Mike Tyson Says Evander Holyfield Fight Is On For May 29

PA Images/evanderholyfield/Instagram

Mike Tyson says he will take on Evander Holyfield for the third time on May 29.

The news comes soon after Holyfield’s management said talks between both parties had ended in a stalemate because ‘Tyson’s people declined all offers.’

‘We thought this was a done deal but it quickly fell apart when Tyson’s people declined all offers. We were negotiating in good faith all along and it appears we just ended up wasting our time,’ Holyfield’s manager, Kris Lawrence, told TMZ.

However, confirmation of the fight going ahead has now come from Tyson himself.

In an interview with Haute Living yesterday, Tyson said he wants everybody to know the fight with 58-year-old Holyfield is ‘on’, adding that they still have to resolve a ‘small fundamental difference’ and sort some paperwork.

‘Holyfield’s a humble man I know that and he’s a man of God but I’m God’s man. Listen, I’m going to be successful May 29,’ Tyson told the publication.

As per Holyfield’s management, both sides have been in conflict over money surrounding the match, with Tyson allegedly turning down a $25 million guarantee, TMZ reports.

The highly-anticipated fight has not been confirmed by Holyfield’s camp yet. If it goes ahead, it will be the third time the boxing legends step into the ring together.

They first competed against one another back in 1996, with Holyfield earning an 11th round TKO win. Six months later, a rematch took place in June 1997, landing Holyfield another win after Tyson was disqualified.

During the third round, Tyson bit Holyfield on the right ear, taking off a one-inch chunk. The ref took two points away from him, but the fight was allowed to continue as it wasn’t clear what had happened. However, on resuming, Tyson bit Holyfield again, now on the left-ear. They continued until the end of the round and the referee ended the match when the second bite was discovered.

In an interview with Fox News late last year, Tyson said he bit his opponent because at that moment, he wanted to kill him.

‘I bit him because I wanted to kill him. I was really mad about my head being bumped and everything,’ Tyson said, adding: ‘I really lost consciousness of the whole fight. It took me out of my fight plan and everything.’

The pair are since on good terms, as per reports. When asked if he would ever bite an opponent again, Tyson said: ‘I hope not. I say, ‘No, never ever again.’ But I might do it again. Well if he does what he was doing to get bitten, I would bite him again. Yeah.’