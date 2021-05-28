Mike Tyson Says Magic Mushrooms Saved His Life

PA Images

He’s long been an advocate for the benefits of drugs, and now Mike Tyson has explained the reason behind his views, saying that taking psychedelics saved his life at a time when he was ‘almost suicidal.’

Tyson revealed that while he was at the peak of his career during his three year reign as heavyweight champion of the world, he was secretly battling suicidal thoughts as a result of his own mental battles, which he also blames for some of his most public out-of-control behaviour.

In a bid to turn things around Tyson said he began using hallucinogens, including psilocybin mushrooms – one of the world’s most potent psychedelics – and credits the drug with helping him get his life and career back on track.

‘Everyone thought I was crazy, I bit this guy’s ear off.’ he told Reuters. ‘I did all this stuff, and once I got introduced to the ‘shrooms… my whole life changed.’

Now 55 and following a successful comeback in the ring last year, Tyson said that he’s never felt better. ‘It’s scary to even say that,’ he said. ‘To think where I was – almost suicidal – to this now. Isn’t life a trip, man? It’s amazing medicine, and people don’t look at it from that perspective.’

Tyson is campaigning alongside former Ice Hockey player Daniel Carcillo to get psilocybin and other psychedelic drugs recognised as a legitimate medical treatment.

He’s partnered with Carcillo’s organisation Wesana Health, which has conducted radical studies into the potential of psilocybin as a treatment for traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), and is currently working with the World Boxing Commission to examine the potential of the drug to boost brain health in boxers. The goal of the company is to eventually see psilocybin recognised as an FDA-approved treatment for (TBIs.)

The benefits of psychedelics, and psilocybin in particular are being increasingly considered by medical researchers as a potentially highly effective treatment for mental and physical conditions. A recent study conducted by the Centre for Psychedelic Research at Imperial College London found that just two doses of psilocybin could be as effective as a traditional anti-depressant prescription.

However Tyson said that the benefits of psilocybin aren’t necessarily limited to medical conditions.

He told Reuters:

I believe this is good for the world… [Wesana] was on the same level of thinking that I was. They wanted to share this with the world. This is very limited, us doing this in these small ceremonies. It needs to be open to the world.