Mike Tyson Vows To Never Be ‘Fat, Cokehead Mike’ Again After Smoking Weed Before Fight

PA Images

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has admitted he smoked weed moments before entering the ring last night, but vowed to keep exercising and never be ‘fat, cokehead Mike’ again.

Speaking to reporters before the fight at the Los Angeles Staples Center, Tyson said smoking has no negative effects on his abilities, telling them, ‘It’s just what I do, who I am,’

When asked if he had smoked before the fight, he said, ‘Absolutely. I smoke during fights. I smoked every day, I never stopped smoking.’

Tyson re-entered the ring after 15 years for an eight-round fight against former heavyweight champ Roy Jones Jr, which ended in a draw.

Mike Tyson Says He's Training For Surprise Boxing Return PA Images

After the event, Tyson said he would be celebrating the fight with his wife and children, and waking up early to exercise the following day.

‘I’m going to work out. It’s my lifestyle. I’ll never be fat, cokehead Mike anymore,’ he said, as per Business Insider.

Earlier this month, Tyson told US Today that taking a new psychedelic toad venom had helped him get back into shape.

‘I took the medicine, and the medicine told me to get into shape,’ he said. ‘It really blew my mind. It told me to come back and start getting in shape.’

Mike Tyson Tiger PA

The psychedelic comes from a toad native to the Sonoran Desert in Arizona that produces venom 5-MeO-DMT, an extremely powerful hallucinogenic.

In a report published by the US Addiction Center, clinical psychologist Alan Davis said the venom gives such an intense experience that it in most cases, it is not safe to be used as a recreational drug.

‘If people get dosed too high, they can ‘white out’ and disassociate from their mind and body,’ Davis said.

Last night, Tyson said he would like to take part in more fights to raise money for charity. He was reportedly paid $10 million to enter the ring with Jones Jr., a large amount of which he will donate.

Roy Jones Jr. PA Images

‘I just want to continue doing this from a humanitarian perspective,’ he said. ‘Before, it was all about me … a hot chick, a nice car, and the boats and planes, but that doesn’t do it for me anymore.’

Jones Jr. also alluded to going head-to-head against Tyson again in the future. However, he said he would have to talk to his family about a potential rematch.

He added, ‘We’ve got to do this again, everybody loves Mike, I love Mike too but it’s something else taking punches from Mike!’

