Mila Kunis Reveals Ashton Kutcher’s ‘Dumb’ Diet For Movie Role That Left Him In The Hospital

Alamy

Mila Kunis has revealed her husband Ashton Kutcher ended up in the hospital twice while dieting in preparation for the role of Steve Jobs.

Kutcher took on the role of the Apple co-founder for the 2013 film Jobs, and during an appearance on First We Feast’s Hot Ones in 2019 he revealed his preparations involved trying out Jobs’ reported ‘fruitarian’ diet, which involves eating mostly fruit, nuts and seeds.

The actor revealed at the time that he’d ended up in hospital as a result of drinking too much carrot juice, but Kunis has now claimed Kutcher was ‘downplaying’ the seriousness of what he went through.

Open Road Films

The Friends With Benefits star made the revelation during during a Spousal Fact Check segment of her own Hot Ones episode, which saw her confirm or deny certain facts Kutcher had previously shared on the show.

Kunis described her husband as being ‘so dumb’ when it came to getting into character for Jobs, saying he ‘only ate grapes at one point, it was so stupid’.

Though Kutcher had previously mentioned having to go to hospital as a result of the amount of carrots he’d been consuming, Kunis revealed he was actually hospitalised ‘twice with pancreatitis’.

‘So fact check, yes, it was really dumb,’ Kunis added.

Check out her interview below:

Kutcher opened up further about the issues he struggled with while playing Jobs after the film’s screening in 2013, when he admitted the fruitarian diet ‘can lead to like severe issues’.

He told USA Today:

I went to the hospital like two days before we started shooting the movie. I was like doubled over in pain. My pancreas levels were completely out of whack. It was really terrifying… considering everything.

Kunis’s appearance on Hot Ones revealed Kutcher hadn’t only bending the truth about the seriousness of his health issues during his time on the show, as she also called him out for misinformation over the whereabouts of his That ’70s Show wardrobe.

20th Century Fox

Evans recalled Kutcher telling him he’d got rid of ‘all of his trucker hats and entire wardrobe from That ’70s Show’.

When asked to confirm or deny his comments, Kunis looked off camera to where her husband was apparently standing and asked: ‘What are you talking about?’

She continued: ‘You didn’t get rid of anything. You have plenty of trucker hats and the entire ’70s wardrobe is downstairs. What is this?… Lies.’

Kutcher might have got away with the fibs until now, but the truth always comes out.