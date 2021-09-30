Mila Kunis Reveals Why She And Ashton Kutcher Rarely Appear On The Red Carpet Together

Getty Images/PA Images

Mila Kunis has spoken out about why exactly she and husband Ashton Kutcher rarely attend red carpet events together.

The 38-year-old Bad Moms actor tied the knot with Kutcher back in 2015, and the couple share two children together, Wyatt Isabelle, six, and son Dimitri Portwood, five.

Advert 10

Their respective successful careers in the entertainment industry of course mean that both Kunis and Kutcher, 43, are regularly photographed at high profile events. However, we very really see them turn up together on the red carpet.

Alamy

Now, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, September 28, Kunis explained exactly why this is the case.

Speaking with reporter Lauren Zima during the opening of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine at USC in LA, Kunis revealed that the couple ‘tag team’ to juggle their careers, passion projects and home lives.

Advert 10

Kunis said:

We never work at the same time. And we only shoot on location during summer breaks, and the rest of the time we shoot at home.

Earlier this year, Kunis sparked debate after admitting she and Kutcher didn’t bathe their young children ‘very often’. Appearing together on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the couple said that they only wash their kids when they ‘see dirt on them’, with Kunis confessing that she never showered much as a child.

Alamy

Advert 10

The couple, who are involved in a number of philanthropic efforts, are giving financial support to the brand new Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine, a centre which is said to combine ‘interdisciplinary research with the prevention and treatment of cancer’.