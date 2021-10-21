Mila Kunis Says She Told Her Daughter To Push Another Kid

Alamy

Mila Kunis has revealed that she once told her daughter to push another kid back, in what she has described as a ‘parenting fail’.

During an episode of Ellen Degeneres’ web series Mom Confessions, the 38-year-old Bad Moms star opened up about ‘a story that’s about to get me in trouble’.

According to Kunis, who has previously admitted that she only washes her kids when she sees ‘dirt on them’, dished out this parenting advice after daughter, Wyatt, now 7, told her that she’d been pushed by another child while at preschool.

Kunis revealed that she ‘instinctively’ asked Wyatt whether she pushed the kid back, a question which left the little girl shocked.

She then encouraged her daughter to stand her ground in such situations, telling her:

I was like ‘Push her back next time.’ You push her back and you say, ‘No thank you’, and you walk away.

Kunis admitted that her husband Ashton Kutcher was not one hundred per cent on board with this piece of playground wisdom, recalling:

I turned around and I saw Ashton’s face and he was like, ‘Nooooo!’



Although Kunis clarified that she told Wyatt not to shove other kids ‘off of a ladder, off of a swing, or off of a slide’, she urged, ‘on the ground, even Steven, you push her back!’

In another part of the vid, Kunis offered some additional advice for anyone thinking of having children, warning, ‘kids are like little terrorists, don’t negotiate with them’.