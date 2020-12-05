Miley Cyrus Admits Her Drug Use Was Worst When Married To Liam Hemsworth

PowerfulJRE/YouTube/PA Images

Miley Cyrus has said that while it may have looked like she was living a ‘fairytale’, she was ‘way more off her path’ during her marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

In a new interview, the actress-turned-singer revealed that the media and public’s perception of her mental state is often completely false, as was the case during her second relationship with Hemsworth.

The pair first met in 2009 on the set of The Last Song, and dated on and off for several years before getting engaged in May 2012. They called off the engagement in September 2013.

They then rekindled their relationship in 2016 and got married in December 2018. But less than a year later, in August 2019 they announced their separation.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth PA

In the latest issue of Rolling Stone, Miley said that while it may have looked like she was living a fairytale in 2018, she was not being true to herself.

‘In early 2018, I was playing house, which felt really good at the time,’ she said.

She told the magazine: ‘At that time, my experimentation with drugs and booze and the circle of people around me was not fulfilling or sustainable or ever going to get me to my fullest potential and purpose.’

‘Now I have this healthy perspective that I didn’t have before. I learned a lot about what I can and cannot be for someone else and what I can and cannot accept for myself,’ she added.

PA

She also commented on the media and public’s propensity to use her hair and appearance as a reference point to her sanity.

‘There’s an idea that during the Younger Now era, I was pure,’ she said, in reference to her 2017 album, which was released during her second relationship with Hemsworth.

She said:

The media likes to have my hair or what I look like be the point of reference for my sanity. “Hair’s long and blond, she’s sane right now. She cannot be f**ked up on drugs. It’s when her hair is painted or she’s growing out her armpit hair [that] she’s on drugs.” “She’s got a man. She’s living in a house playing wife.” Dude, I was way more off my path at that time than any of the times before where my sanity was being questioned.

Miley Cyrus PA Images

Since their divorce was finalised at the beginning of this year, Miley said that her main focus had been sobriety.

‘I wanted to wake up 100%, 100% of the time. If I’ve ever learned to balance myself and to not take it too far, I would. But so far, any time I’ve messed with that, it hasn’t gotten me what I want,’ she said.

Miley’s latest album, Plastic Hearts, is out now.

