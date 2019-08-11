Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split After Sevens Months Of Marriage

Getty

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have called time on their marriage just seven months after tying the knot.

The singer posted a heartfelt statement on Saturday revealing they had separated to ‘focus on themselves and their careers.’

It comes after Miley was spotted kissing Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter during a weekend away to Lake Como in Italy on Friday. The pair have been friends for many years and are both recently single, TMZ reports.

A rep for the singer said in a statement:

Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.

However, fans had already noticed something wasn’t right with the former Hannah Montanna star after she was spotted posing without her wedding ring just hours before their split was announced.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to share a pictures of herself lounging by the side of the lake and perched on a grand wicker chair with her hands visibly wearing no rings.

Liam and Miley have dated on off ever since meeting on the set of the Nicolas Sparks adaption of The Last Song in 2010.

PA Images

They initially got engaged back in June 2012, however they called it off in September 2013. In January 2016, rumours began that the engagement was back on.

Miley confirmed their engagement during an appearance on Ellen in October 2016, and they married on December 23, 2018, at their home in Franklin, Tennessee, despite rumours they’d been planning to travel back to Liam’s home in Australia.

