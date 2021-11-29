Miley Cyrus Celebrates 11-Year Anniversary Of The Infamous Bong Video Which Outraged Fans

Alamy/Miley Cyrus/Facebook

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been 11 years since Miley Cyrus killed off Hannah Montana for good.

In 2010, just five days after she turned 18, a video of Cyrus taking a hit from a bong leaked online, putting the final nail in the coffin of the clean-cut Disney image she’d been working to shed.

To mark the anniversary of the iconic event this year, Cyrus commemorated her 18-year-old self, posting a screenshot of herself taking a rip and joking, ‘Can we petition for a national holiday?’

While smoking legal sativa turned out to be one of the least controversial things she’d do over the next decade, at the time the video caused a major scandal, leading her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, to issue a public apology to her fans and their parents.

In recent years, however, the incident has become something of an inside joke between Cyrus and her followers, with the singer and actor last year having marked the 10th anniversary of the leak by reposting the video in its entirety.

‘Happy 10 year anniversary to the groundbreaking video of a teenager smoking a bong & saying dumb s**t to their friends. (Not so sure the director of this fine film should be considered a “friend” but….),’ she tweeted.

In the years that followed, Cyrus was open about her drug use, regularly posting images of herself smoking marijuana and campaigning for recreational legalisation of the drug. However, in an interview on Apple Music Daily last year, the star revealed that she was adhering to a sober lifestyle, saying, ‘I’ve just been wanting to wake up 100%, 100% of the time.’