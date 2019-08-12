Miley Cyrus Posts Brutal Comment After Brody Jenner Makes Joke About Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus has retaliated after Brody Jenner joked about her ex Liam Hemsworth, as pictures surfaced showing Miley kissing The Hills star’s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter.

Less than one hour after it was revealed Miley, 26, and husband Liam, 29, would be separating just eight months after tying the knot, paparazzi pictures emerged appearing to show the singer kissing Kaitlynn.

To make matters more complicated, Kaitlynn had only just announced her separation from Brody after just one year of marriage and had headed out on holiday with the Wrecking Ball singer shortly after the news went public.

PA

Although neither Miley or Liam have commented on the pictures, Brody was spurred to do so after his The Hills co-star, Brandon Lee, referenced the scandal on his social media.

To break things down, Brody yesterday (August 11) posted a picture of himself alongside the caption: ‘Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today,’ with many believing this was a reference to Miley and Kaitlynn kissing.

Brandon then wrote underneath the picture: ‘Let’s round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out,’ to which Brody responded by saying: ‘Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon’.

Things then got slightly awkward when Miley was notified to the comment, and clapped back at Brody in the most savage way imaginable.

Keeping things short and sweet, she wrote:

Go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer

For those of you who might not know what this means, the comment was in reference to a prior episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, where Kaitlynn and Brody argued to the point of him storming out and sleeping in his car.

As per Buzzfeed, the aftermath of the argument showed Brody calling Kaitlynn a ‘psychopath’ for ‘yelling and screaming’ at him when he returned home far later than she expected him to.

Yikes. Miley’s comment provoked a variety of responses, with some telling her to ‘cool off’ while others defended her for sticking up for herself. Liam is yet to respond.

The couple announced their split over the weekend (August 10), just months after tying the knot in December last year, revealing they had separated to ‘focus on themselves and their careers’.

A representative for Miley said in a statement provided to PEOPLE:

Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.

Since the split, Miley has been posting pictures of her holidaying with a series of scenic posts – saying how ‘change is inevitable’ and how you shouldn’t fight evolution – while Liam’s social media has been quiet.

The couple had been together for 10 years on and off.

