Miley Cyrus Reveals Her First Sexual Encounter Was With Two Girls

I felt like my story and my narrative had kind of been told for me over the past year. Obviously I went through an extremely public break-up and, even more than that, a divorce, and with someone that I had been with for 10 years.

I felt kind of villainized. I also felt like I kind of shut down, because it was kind of, respectfully, below me to engage with the press and the media at that time. It felt like I would rather be able to articulate this experience in a poetic way that also I can put back into my art. I never really have engaged. I’ve only played with the public and the perception in that way.