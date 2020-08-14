Miley Cyrus Reveals Her First Sexual Encounter Was With Two Girls
Miley Cyrus has revealed that her first sexual encounter was with two girls, saying she was attracted to women ‘way before’ men.
Miley opened up about her sex life on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alexandra Cooper, which aired today, August 14. Cyrus explained how she went ‘beyond first base’ with two girls when she was younger, adding that she used to get most of her friends to ‘hook up’ with her.
The 27-year-old also talked about how her first male sexual encounter was with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, but never told him it was her first time until a decade later.
Miley said:
The first time I ever hooked up with anyone was with a girl – two of them. When I was 11 or 12 my friends were starting to tell me what they were doing with guys and I didn’t really understand it so I got most of my girl friends to hook up with me.
She added, ‘I was attracted to girls way before I was ever attracted to guys.’
The pair then moved on to the topic of Miley losing her virginity and, after stating that it wasn’t with Nick Jonas, who she dated between 2006 and 2007, she revealed it was actually Liam Hemsworth.
Cyrus said, ‘I didn’t go all the way with a dude until I was 16, but I ended up marrying the guy, so that’s pretty crazy.’
The singer, who released new single Midnight Sky today, added that she lied about it being her first time because she didn’t want to seem like a ‘loser’. However, years later a friend of Hemsworth’s got married to the person Miley said she had slept with, so she had to fess up that she never actually slept with him.
Miley and Liam Hemsworth first met in 2008 after starring in The Last Song together, and dated on and off for several years. The two then married in 2018 before Hemsworth filed for divorced eight months later.
Speaking about her divorce in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Miley said she felt ‘villainized’.
She explained:
I felt like my story and my narrative had kind of been told for me over the past year. Obviously I went through an extremely public break-up and, even more than that, a divorce, and with someone that I had been with for 10 years.
I felt kind of villainized. I also felt like I kind of shut down, because it was kind of, respectfully, below me to engage with the press and the media at that time. It felt like I would rather be able to articulate this experience in a poetic way that also I can put back into my art. I never really have engaged. I’ve only played with the public and the perception in that way.
Despite going their separate ways Miley said, ‘the relationship I had for 10 years was an amazing time in my life’.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Celebrity, Alexandra Cooper, Call Her Daddy podcast, divorce, liam hemsworth, miley cyrus, Sex
CreditsMetro and 1 other
Metro
Miley Cyrus admits she felt ‘villainized’ after her divorce from Liam Hemsworth
Barstool Sports/Call Her Daddy