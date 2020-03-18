Miley Cyrus Says She And Demi Lovato Were ‘Gay As F*ck’ Back In The Day
While people all over the world are self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato have put their spare time to good use by reconnecting their friendship, and it’s a beautiful thing to see.
The childhood friends took the opportunity to catch up during an Instagram Live chat on Tuesday, March 17, as part of Miley’s new Bright Minded: Live with Miley afternoon talk show, airing on her Instagram every day this week.
During the long and candid conversation, the old pals chatted about their friendship, which has seen them constantly support each other over the years, even when they haven’t been in contact with one another.
The pair spoke about difficult topics, such as the time Miley struggled with her own body image after appearing at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013, where she wore a tan bodysuit while performing with Robin Thicke.
She recalled:
I basically went through two or three years where I wouldn’t wear shorts. I stopped wearing skirts on stage, all this sh*t, because after the VMAs and I had on my cute little nude bodysuit, everyone started comparing me to a turkey and putting a turkey in my outfit. I was just so skinny and so pasty and they kept putting me next to this turkey, and I was feeling so bad on myself that I did not wear a bikini for like two years and no one thought that that would ever made me feel some type of way.
I think what was so hard about it was my brand has always been about being so unapologetically myself and being confident, and the worse thing that I would feel like I would be to my fans is lying or a fraud.
Demi responded, telling Miley:
First of all, I’m so sad that you went through that and I had no idea. I wish I could’ve been there, but I didn’t know and I feel like we’ve gone through like times where we’re closer and then distant — and that’s fine, that’s what friends do. I just wish I could’ve been there for you. But if that ever f*cking happens again, you better call me.
The former Disney stars went on to talk about the depths of their friendship, which began when they met at the tender age of 14.
‘I feel like you’ve always been such a light and that’s why we connected at 14,’ Demi said. ‘We connected then because we just saw something in each other. Maybe it was because of spirituality or maybe it was just our hearts.’
Miley replied: ‘Or maybe we were just gay as f*ck,’ prompting Demi to burst into a fit of laughter.
Both Miley and Demi have been candid about their sexuality, with Miley saying in 2016 that she hated the word ‘bisexual’ because she felt like it was putting her in a box.
‘I don’t ever think about someone being a boy or someone being a girl,’ she told Variety. ‘My eyes started opening in the fifth or sixth grade. My first relationship in my life was with a chick.’
In 2018, Demi described her own sexuality as ‘very fluid’, explaining that she believes ‘love is love’.
‘You can find it in any gender,’ she told In Style. ‘I like the freedom of being able to flirt with whoever I want.’
Here’s to Miley and Demi being absolute friendship goals.
