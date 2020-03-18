Miley Cyrus Says She And Demi Lovato Were ‘Gay As F*ck’ Back In The Day

I basically went through two or three years where I wouldn’t wear shorts. I stopped wearing skirts on stage, all this sh*t, because after the VMAs and I had on my cute little nude bodysuit, everyone started comparing me to a turkey and putting a turkey in my outfit. I was just so skinny and so pasty and they kept putting me next to this turkey, and I was feeling so bad on myself that I did not wear a bikini for like two years and no one thought that that would ever made me feel some type of way.

I think what was so hard about it was my brand has always been about being so unapologetically myself and being confident, and the worse thing that I would feel like I would be to my fans is lying or a fraud.