Miley Cyrus Says She Has Ovecome Trauma From Being Sexualised At 16 PA

Miley Cyrus has said media coverage during her teenage years traumatised how she felt about her body, but she has come a long way since.

In a new interview, the singer said the constant scrutiny and criticism of her body and appearance had a ‘long-term’ impact.

‘I think I knew who I was meant to be, but I’m sure there’s something in there. Some trauma of feeling so criticised, I think, for what I felt was pretty average teenage, early [twenties] exploration,’ she said.

The singer first found fame starring as Hannah Montana. In the years that followed, she acted in several movies before releasing her first single separately from the Hannah Montana franchise in 2008.

Miley Cyrus PA Images

Speaking to Rolling Stone for its latest issue, she said she has seen a welcome change in media coverage of women.

In the past two years, I think, we’ve made some big progress, especially toward women and bodies. I don’t even know if you really can slut-shame now. Is that even a thing?’ she said.

Miley added that the media hasn’t ‘slut-shamed’ her in a longtime, but at one point, she was being sexualised at just age 16.

She said:

I was like, ‘Yo, when I’m 16 and you’re circling my boobs and sh*t like that… I’m the bad guy?’ I think people are starting to go, ‘Wait, wait, wait. That was f*cked up.’ They’re starting to know who the enemy and who the victim was there.

In the same interview, Miley admitted that her drug use was worse during her marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth PA

She told the magazine: ‘At that time, my experimentation with drugs and booze and the circle of people around me was not fulfilling or sustainable or ever going to get me to my fullest potential and purpose.’

‘Now I have this healthy perspective that I didn’t have before. I learned a lot about what I can and cannot be for someone else and what I can and cannot accept for myself,’ she added.

Also commenting on the media’s coverage of her, she said the public perception of her mental state is often completely false, as was the case during her second relationship with Hemsworth.

‘The media likes to have my hair or what I look like be the point of reference for my sanity. “Hair’s long and blond, she’s sane right now. She cannot be f*cked up on drugs. It’s when her hair is painted or she’s growing out her armpit hair [that] she’s on drugs.”‘

Miley’s latest album, Plastic Hearts, is out now.