Miley Cyrus Shares Topless ‘Rock Star’ Magazine Photoshoot And Video

@interviewmag/Instagram

Miley Cyrus has shared the topless images from a new magazine interview in which she is described as a ‘zero-f*cks-given rocker’.

Fans of Hannah Montana may recognise the phrase ‘yeah I really am a rock star’ from the fictional pop star’s track Rock Star, but years after her Disney show came to an end a now-28-year-old Cyrus reiterated the phrase as she demonstrated her ‘final form’ for Interview Magazine.

The singer showed off both bare skin and impressive flexibility for the shoot, captured by photographer Brianna Capozzi, who snapped Cyrus lying amid hundreds of bananas in huge pink heels, unwrapping a giant bar of chocolate while sitting on a log and grinning as she posed topless.

Alamy

In the interview, the singer discussed how despite having changed a lot from the girl we saw acting as Hannah Montana, she has performed with the same band since she was 12 years old.

She commented:

I’m about to turn 29. We’ve been through so much. When we’re out on the road, we talk about loneliness. It really can get that way. I have such a support system in them. I love having these authentic, real rock dudes in my band.

Cyrus went on to explain that she and her band have been able to ‘revisit’ songs she wrote ‘before [she] was able to make this huge sonic pivot in [her] career, before [she] discovered rock and roll’.

She said: ‘Now, we cover my own songs. We take my original songs, and turn them on their head, and make them kick ass.’

Following the release of the interview on Wednesday, October 20, Cyrus shared a number of images from the photoshoot to her Instagram page and thanked those involved in the shoot for making it happen. She also revealed the photoshoot took place at her own farm in Nashville, Tennessee.