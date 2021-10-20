unilad
Advert

Miley Cyrus Shares Topless ‘Rock Star’ Magazine Photoshoot And Video

by : Emily Brown on : 20 Oct 2021 17:23
Miley Cyrus Shares Topless 'Rock Star' Magazine Photoshoot And Video @interviewmag/Instagram

Miley Cyrus has shared the topless images from a new magazine interview in which she is described as a ‘zero-f*cks-given rocker’.

Fans of Hannah Montana may recognise the phrase ‘yeah I really am a rock star’ from the fictional pop star’s track Rock Star, but years after her Disney show came to an end a now-28-year-old Cyrus reiterated the phrase as she demonstrated her ‘final form’ for Interview Magazine.

Advert

The singer showed off both bare skin and impressive flexibility for the shoot, captured by photographer Brianna Capozzi, who snapped Cyrus lying amid hundreds of bananas in huge pink heels, unwrapping a giant bar of chocolate while sitting on a log and grinning as she posed topless.

Miley Cyrus (Alamy)Alamy

In the interview, the singer discussed how despite having changed a lot from the girl we saw acting as Hannah Montana, she has performed with the same band since she was 12 years old.

She commented:

Advert

I’m about to turn 29. We’ve been through so much. When we’re out on the road, we talk about loneliness. It really can get that way. I have such a support system in them. I love having these authentic, real rock dudes in my band.

Cyrus went on to explain that she and her band have been able to ‘revisit’ songs she wrote ‘before [she] was able to make this huge sonic pivot in [her] career, before [she] discovered rock and roll’.

She said: ‘Now, we cover my own songs. We take my original songs, and turn them on their head, and make them kick ass.’

Advert

Following the release of the interview on Wednesday, October 20, Cyrus shared a number of images from the photoshoot to her Instagram page and thanked those involved in the shoot for making it happen. She also revealed the photoshoot took place at her own farm in Nashville, Tennessee.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Woman Who Started To Drive Over Insulate Britain Protesters Speaks Out
News

Woman Who Started To Drive Over Insulate Britain Protesters Speaks Out

Passengers Who Allegedly Filmed Rape On Train Could Be Charged
News

Passengers Who Allegedly Filmed Rape On Train Could Be Charged

Facebook Is ‘Changing Its Name’ Next Week
Technology

Facebook Is ‘Changing Its Name’ Next Week

Gordon Ramsay’s Daughter Tilly Hits Out At Presenter Who ‘Body Shamed’ Her
Film and TV

Gordon Ramsay’s Daughter Tilly Hits Out At Presenter Who ‘Body Shamed’ Her

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, miley cyrus, Nashville, tennessee

Credits

Interview Magazine

  1. Interview Magazine

    Miley Cyrus Tells Lars Ulrich How She Found Her Inner Rock Star

 