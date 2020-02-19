Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates 16th Birthday By Putting Her Trolls In Their Place
Millie Bobby Brown has already achieved a level of fame the majority of us probably couldn’t even begin to imagine.
She’s become a Hollywood A-Lister in her own right, and UNICEF’s youngest-ever Goodwill Ambassador, in the few short years since she arrived on our screens. And she’s only a few hours into her 16th birthday. Pretty impressive, right? With that in mind, it might be easy to think of her as her Stranger Things character Eleven, some kind of superhuman who can handle anything that comes her way.
But in reality, Millie’s a 16-year-old girl just trying to make her way in the world – something that’s made a lot more difficult by the constant ‘inappropriate comments, sexualisation and unnecessary insults’ she receives on a daily basis from trolls.
So, for her 16th birthday, Millie celebrated by putting those trolls in their place:
The Stranger Things star shared a video that gave her followers an insight into the real Millie, the one ‘behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights’.
Opening with a headline claiming to know ‘the truth about Millie Bobby Brown’, the video goes on to share various different headlines, stories and trolling insults – from criticising her ‘adult style’ to asking: ‘When did Millie Bobby Brown go through the change??? (Menopause).’
As Justin Bieber’s Changes plays in the background, the video then cuts to clips of the actor walking red carpets and avoiding the cameras held by the paparazzi, before showing private home footage of Millie – both as a child and more recently – in which she’s laughing and clearly having fun.
Alongside the video, Millie wrote an emotional caption, in which she highlighted how difficult fame has been for her, particularly because of all the unwanted attention the teenager has received.
She wrote:
16 has felt like a long time coming. i feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed.
the last few years haven’t been easy, I’ll admit that. there are moments i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me.
but not ever will i be defeated. ill continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change. let’s focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights. [sic]
The teenager ended the post by telling her fans not to worry about her, saying she will ‘always find a way to smile’.
Millie’s followers immediately rushed to wish her a happy birthday, thanking her for being ‘so strong and inspiring’, with one person writing: ‘i’m endlessly proud of you. we always got your back and 16 will be awesome. [sic]’
One person wrote: ‘it’s all ok bby you have us’, while another exclaimed: ‘WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH MILLIE NEVER FORGET THAT,’ reassuring the actor that her fan base will never judge her in the same way she’s previously been judged.
It’s a lovely notion, but ultimately one that shouldn’t have to be necessary, considering the teenager should never have been treated in this way in the first place. Unfortunately though, it is necessary, with Millie herself having spoken about the online bullying she has faced simply for being in the limelight.
Hopefully, Millie’s words will get through to those who get their kicks out of trolling people online – celebrity or not – and will finally make them realise that actions have consequences, even from behind a keyboard.
Happy birthday Millie!
