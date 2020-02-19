Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates 16th Birthday By Putting Her Trolls In Their Place

16 has felt like a long time coming. i feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed.

the last few years haven’t been easy, I’ll admit that. there are moments i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me.

but not ever will i be defeated. ill continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change. let’s focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights. [sic]