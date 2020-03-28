Missy Elliott Tells People To Ask Themselves One Important Question Before Going Outside
Missy Elliott has told people to ask themselves a very important question before leaving the house in light of recent events.
The rapping legend took to Instagram to ask the important question of ‘is it worth it?’ referring to one of her hit songs from 18 years ago.
In the post shared on social media on Wednesday, March 15, she asks the questions: ‘Is it worth it? Can I work it? Can I put my thing down flip it and reverse it?’, quoting her 2002 song Work It.
Sharing the picture, the 48-year-old wrote:
Welp. I didn’t know that 18 years later this line would come in handy
Iconic.
The rapper, who’s full name is Melissa Arnette Elliott, has been actively doing her part during the pandemic by social distancing herself.
While staying at home, Elliott enjoyed D-Nice’s live DJ set via Instagram live; something which he named ‘Club Quarantine’.
Elliott took to Twitter to express how much she enjoyed the set saying to her 4.8 million followers that it was the ‘best thing popping’.
The rapper was one of 100,000 people to tune in for D-Nice’s set alongside other huge names such as Rihanna, Bernie Sanders, Oprah Winfrey and Gabrielle Union.
Following the success of his live DJ Set, D-Nice took to Instagram to share his gratitude.
The 49-year-old DJ wrote:
I never would’ve imagined that the best party I would create and DJ would be from the comfort of my own home. Homeschool is a thing! Yesterday was absolutely insane.
The amount of artists and friends that virtually partied with me far exceeded my expectations. I’m feeling nothing but gratitude. Thanks to all of you that supported. This has been a great way to keep our spirits high.
Next time you think about leaving the house, make sure to ask yourself: ‘Is it worth it?’
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Celebrity, Club Quarantine, Coronavirus, Instagram, Missy Elliott, Self-Isolation, Work It
CreditsMissy Elliott/Instagram
Missy Elliott/Instagram