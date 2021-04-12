Moby Denies Acting ‘Creepily’ Towards 18-Year-Old Natalie Portman

PA Images

Moby released Then It Fell Apart in 2019 which detailed his battle with alcohol addiction and looked at his career between the years of 1999 to 2009.

In the book, the singer claimed to have once dated Thor actor Natalie Portman when she was 20, something which she later denied and insisted the pair had just been friends.

Portman said at the time, ‘I was surprised to hear that he characterised the very short time that I knew him as dating, because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I had just graduated high school.’

‘He said I was 20; I definitely wasn’t. I was a teenager. I had just turned 18. That he used this story to sell his book was very disturbing to me,’ she continued.

Moby then issued ‘photo evidence’ of the pair’s alleged relationship, but later issued an apology stating that he should have ran the book past Portman first.

Now, two years later, Moby has said in an interview with The Guardian that he wishes he’d never written the book. The Porcelain artist said, ‘There is a part of me in hindsight that wishes I hadn’t written the book. But then, sales figures indicate that not that many people actually read it.’

Discussing Portman previously describing his actions as ‘creepy’ towards her, he said:

I wouldn’t use that word. But when I was an out-of-control alcoholic and drug addict I definitely acted selfish and incredibly inconsiderately towards family members and friends and girlfriends and people I worked with. I don’t want to sound too much like a cliché ageing musician in southern California, but the idea of genuinely looking at your actions and making amends for them is a process that I believe I’ve gone through pretty thoroughly.

‘It does make me sad that I probably don’t do an effective enough job trying to communicate the addiction struggle and contextualise the stories that way,’ he added.

In addition to his recent interview with The Guardian, Moby hopes that his new documentary Moby Reprise will show people the ‘real [him]’ and tackle any ‘misrepresentations’ of him.

Moby Reprise will be out via Decca/Deutsche Grammophon on May 28.

