Molly-Mae Hague Defends Controversial Comments In Lengthy Statement

by : Emily Brown on : 07 Jan 2022 17:42
Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has released a statement after she faced backlash for expressing belief that ‘if you want something enough you can achieve it’, no matter your background. 

Hague made her controversial comments last year during an appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast, hosted by Dragons’ Den’s Steven Bartlett, however they went viral this week after being shared online.

In the interview, Hague argued that ‘we all have the same 24 hours in a day’, and said success depends on the ‘lengths you want to go to to get where you want to be in the future’; beliefs that prompted criticism from those arguing that it was a privileged view.

Representatives for the 22-year-old, who was announced as the new creative director of Pretty Little Thing following her appearance on Love Island, released a statement today that stressed that Hague was talking about the ‘determination in her own life’ during the interview.

Per the Metro, the statement read: 

Molly did a podcast interview in December about her own rise to success. If you listen to the full conversation and interview Molly was asked about how the nature of her potential grows and how she believes in herself. This part of the interview was discussing time efficiency relating to success.

Molly refers to a quote which says “We all have the same 24 hours in a day as Beyonce”. She was discussing her own experience and how she can resonate with this specific quote.

The statement went on to explain that Hague’s opinion on being able to achieve anything you want if you work hard for it is ‘how she keeps determined with her own work to achieve more in her own life’, rather than a comment on ‘anyone else’s life or personal situation’.

‘She acknowledges that everyone is raised in different ways and from different backgrounds but her comments here are in reference to timing, hard work and determination in her own life,’ the statement went on.

‘If you listen to this interview you can see the whole conversation was about her own personal circumstances, how she has grown up and this small clip in the conversation was talking about a quote that inspires her.’

The reps went on to note that social media users ‘have shared a short snippet from this interview with words such as “if you are homeless buy a house” and “if you are poor be poor”’, arguing that ‘these are absolutely not Molly’s words, these are not Molly’s thoughts and this isn’t at all the meaning or thought behind that conversation’.

Part of the backlash against Hague saw her Wikipedia page updated to name her ‘Molly-Mae Thatcher’, though the site has since been corrected.

