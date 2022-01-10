Molly-Mae Hague Issues Statement Following ’24 Hours’ Comments Backlash

When I say or post anything online, it is never with malice or ill intent. I completely appreciate that things can affect different people in different ways, however I just wanted to stress that I would never intend to hurt or upset anyone by anything that I say or do.

I apologise to the people that have been affected negatively or misunderstood the meaning of what I said in the podcast; the intentions of the podcast were only ever to tell my story and inspire from my own experience.