Molly-Mae Hague Issues Statement Following ’24 Hours’ Comments Backlash
Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has released a statement following fierce backlash over a recent interview.
The 22-year-old influencer, who is also the creative director of Boohoo-owned fast-fashion company Pretty Little Thing, came under fire when she expressed her views on poverty and wealth inequality.
While two of her fellow reality show contestants leapt to her defence, members of the public were left fuming over Hague’s ‘out of touch’ comments about everyone having the ‘same 24 hours in a day’.
Hague has since taken to her Instagram to address the interview, which was conducted as part of the YouTube series The Diary of a CEO hosted by Steven Bartlett.
Representatives of the 22-year-old previously stated that the star, who is currently in a relationship with fellow Love Islander and boxer, Tommy Fury, was speaking specifically about the ‘determination in her own life‘.
However, Hague has since come back online to personally clarify her comments.
She wrote:
When I say or post anything online, it is never with malice or ill intent. I completely appreciate that things can affect different people in different ways, however I just wanted to stress that I would never intend to hurt or upset anyone by anything that I say or do.
I apologise to the people that have been affected negatively or misunderstood the meaning of what I said in the podcast; the intentions of the podcast were only ever to tell my story and inspire from my own experience.
Hague concluded by sending, ‘Love to you all, always x.’
As a result of Hague’s comments, a clip of the interview was shared widely across social media alongside images of figures such as Paris Hilton wearing a top with the slogan ‘Stop Being Poor’.
Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson, and politician Nigel Farage even weighed in on the interview, as social media users rained in to tell Hague all the possible ways such 24 hours could be used.
Moreover, another clip resurfaced that revealed Hague’s surprise at the length of a shift at one of Pretty Little Thing’s warehouses, where some workers are reported as earning around £3.50 an hour, compared to Hague who is contracted at more than £500,000 per year.
