Molly-Mae Hague Says Jake Paul DM Is Photoshopped, Twitter Proves It’s Fake

Jake Paul/Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Jake Paul caused a stir by saying Molly-Mae Hague DM’d him, but Twitter has categorically proved this to be false.

Hague has had a successful career as a social media influencer, but rose to prominence when she met her partner Tommy Fury on Love Island. On the back of this relationship, she has now been involved in a spat between YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Paul and Fury have been in a social media row for some time, in what is likely a build-up to a fight. After seeing a video with Fury, his brother Tyson and Shaquille O’Neal, Paul responded with a harsh video and what has been proven to be a fabricated image.

Not only did the video call out Fury’s status as a boxer – and oddly plead to keep Shaq out of the situation – but it also had an image of Molly-Mae sending a message to Paul on Instagram. The message read, ‘Might be coming to America later this year and have always been a fan of your videos [white love heart emoji]. Maybe you can show me around [face with tongue out emoji]?’

Paul noted, ‘You should be more worried about your girl sliding into a bunch of dudes’ DMs than you should be fighting me.’

Naturally, many were intrigued by this gossip. However, Molly-Mae was quick to deny the validity of the message. The influencer took to Twitter and wrote, ‘Times must be hard when you’re having to fake a DM… Photoshop is scary.’

Despite her comments, some thought there may still be a chance that the message was real. However, fans took the time to find a couple of errors that confirm that the message is fraudulent.

Firstly, fans found that the white heart emoji wasn’t available when the alleged message was sent. They pointed out that it didn’t exist on iOS until 2019, and the message was reportedly sent in 2018. For many, this was evidence enough, yet the final blow for Paul’s claim was that the username and account name were the wrong way round in the message he claimed to have received.

All in all, despite Paul sending a message that suggested he was a better boxer than Fury, he seems to have stooped to some pretty low tactics. As a result, the internet is blasting the YouTube personality.

With that said, it is worth remembering that this is probably the beginning of a long campaign before a fight. That likely means there will be plenty more video messages posted on social media, particularly if Shaquille O’Neal is up for more guest appearances.