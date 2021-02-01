More Women Come Forward With Allegations Of Abuse Against Marilyn Manson
A number of women have come forward with allegations of abuse against Marilyn Manson, following Evan Rachel Wood’s statement earlier today.
Wood is well known for playing the role of Dolores Abernathy in Westworld, but she has also been a long-time activist. Topics that Wood has frequently addressed are sexual and physical abuse, which she has stated she was a victim of in numerous incidents by an unnamed partner.
Many had thought that singer Marilyn Manson – real name Brian Warner – had been responsible for the incidents because of the timeframes Wood had referred to. Following her naming of Manson as her alleged abuser in an Instagram post, more women are now stepping forward with allegations.
In an Instagram post that brought forward the allegations to light, Wood stated:
The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.
I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.
On the back of this statement, four more people have come forward with harrowing allegations. Vanity Fair collated the statements of the individuals who came forward with allegations.
Ashley Walters said in a post on Instagram:
I continue to suffer from PTSD, and struggle with depression. I stayed in touch with quite a few people who went through their own traumas, under [Manson’s] control. As we all struggled, as survivors do, to get on with our lives, I’d keep hearing stories disturbingly similar to our own experiences.
It became clear the abuse he’s caused; he continues to inflict on so many and I cannot stand by and let this happen to others. Brian Warner needs to be held accountable.
Sarah McNeilly also came forward in a post:
As a result of the way [Manson] treated me, I suffer from mental health issues and PTSD that have affected my personal and professional relationships, self-worth and personal goals. I believe he gets off on ruining people’s lives.
I stand in support of all that have and all will come forward. I want to see Brian held accountable for his evil.
Ashley Lindsay Morgan discussed her experience through social media as well:
I have night terrors, PTSD, anxiety, and mostly crippling OCD. I try to wash constantly to get [Manson] out or off of me… I am coming forward so he will finally stop.
Gabriella revealed a dark series of events alongside a statement of why they were telling their story now:
The reason I’m finally sharing this traumatic experience is for my healing and because I’m done being silent. I don’t believe it’s fair for someone to not be held accountable for their horrific actions. I’m not a victim. I’m a survivor.
Manson has previously been cleared of sex crimes because of a lack of corroborating evidence. Yet, these new allegations will likely require the singer to appear in a court of law under a different set of circumstances.
