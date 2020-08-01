Muddy Jason Momoa Gets Hosed Down After Dune Buggy Ride prideofgypsies/Instagram

Jason Momoa has come up with a unique way to promote his upcoming film Dune, sharing a number of photos of him getting hosed down after riding on a dune buggy.

Advert

The Aquaman actor and model could be seen getting cleaned up after being completely caked in mud while out in the desert riding one of the buggies.

Momoa, 40, had been filming Denis Villeneuve’s Dune in Jordan when the snaps were taken, and looked to be having the time of his life playing in the dirt while a member of his team attempted to get him clean.

jason momoa dune buggy prideofgypsies/Instagram

jason momoa dune buggy pictures prideofgypsies/Instagram

Advert

After his muddy outing, Momoa took to Instagram to promote the sci-fi film, sharing the photos alongside the caption: ‘Like a pig in shit.’ The actor then said he’d had an ‘amazing day’, adding: ‘Now I need a dune buggy.’

He went on to say the pictures were ‘hard to explain’, before joking about his ‘dirty pink’ Schaeffers Garment Hotel pants that had been smothered in mud during his outing.

Obviously he couldn’t finish the post without some mention of the upcoming film – which also stars Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac and Javier Bardem – ending with: ‘Dune coming soon aloha j.’

Check out the pictures below:

The film, expected to be released in December this year, is a feature adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel of the same name, set 20,000 years in the future.

Dune centres on the royal family of Caladan as they travel through the galaxy to mine the desert planet of Arrakis for the special spice that propels them.

Viewers will be able to follow the story of protagonist Paul Atreides (Chalamet), who moves to Arrakis as a teenager with his high-ranking family and who is ultimately ‘entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy’, according to the film’s official synopsis.

Advert

Well, who else can’t wait?

Dune is expected to be released on December 18, 2020.