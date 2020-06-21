Muhammad Ali’s Son Says Dad Would Have Been Behind 'All Lives Matter' CBS This Morning/YouTube/PA

Boxing legend Muhammad Ali’s son has claimed his late father would disagree with the Black Lives Matter movement, branding it ‘racist’.

Muhammad Ali Jr even went so far as to call protesters ‘devils’, saying his father would be ‘sickened’ by the riots which formed in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Before his death in 2016, Ali was a high-profile figure in the civil rights movement in America, which liberated many Black communities from being enslaved. However, his son reckons he’d be behind the anti-BLM movement, All Lives Matter.

Speaking to the New York Post, he said:

Don’t bust up sh*t, don’t trash the place. You can peacefully protest. My father would have said, ‘They ain’t nothing but devils.’ My father said, ‘all lives matter.’ I don’t think he’d agree.

When speaking specifically about the Black Lives Matter movement, Ali Jr said, ‘I think it’s racist.’

‘It’s not just black lives matter, white lives matter, Chinese lives matter, all lives matter, everybody’s life matters. God loves everyone, he never singled anyone out. Killing is wrong no matter who it is,’ he said.

‘It’s a racial statement. It’s pitting black people against everyone else. It starts racial things to happen. I hate that.’

He went on to say that he believed Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes, and his since been charged with his murder, was simply ‘doing his job’ but ‘used the wrong tactic’.

Ali Jr added:

Police don’t wake up and think: ‘I’m going to kill a n**** today or kill a white man’. They’re just trying to make it back home to their family in one piece.

The 47-year-old and his late father had an estranged relationship towards the end of Ali’s life, however Ali Jr still believes they would have been on the same side of the political coin.

‘I think Trump’s a good president. My father would have supported him. Trump’s not a racist, he’s for all the people. Democrats are the ones who are racist and not for everybody. Democrats don’t give a sh*t about anybody. Hillary Clinton doesn’t give a sh*t. She’s trying not to get locked up,’ he said.

‘Trump is much better than Clinton and Obama. The only one to do what he said he would do is Donald Trump.’

All across the US, protests continue in the fight to end police brutality and racial injustices against the Black community.