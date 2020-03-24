Naked Woman Tries To Hide From Justin Bieber After He Accepts Video Chat Request

In a bid to alleviate boredom during self-isolation, many celebrities have been taking to social media to entertain people, doing Q&As, virtual live gigs, or just generally hanging out.

Justin Bieber, for example, took to Instagram recently to interact with fans and take video requests from people. One fan, however, appeared to have forgotten to put clothes on when the singer accepted her request.

When the chat began, the topless woman seemed to be casually lying on her back. Realising the Biebs accepted her video request, the woman swiftly rolls away, hiding from the camera and not responding to Justin’s confused calls.

Justin Bieber PA Images

While everyone else on the livestream realised the woman was randomly naked, J-Beebs was none the wiser, and even asked the woman why she was hiding.

Without receiving so much as a ‘hi’ from the woman, The Bieb simply says: ‘This is weird. It’s nice to meet you anyway,’ and finishes the call.

The clip – naturally – was then shared on Twitter with the caption:

Justin Bieber was accepting requests from fans to talk to them via Intagram live and this woman was naked LMFAOOO

The tweet has since been liked and shared thousands of times, with other social media users finding it equally as funny.

One person said:

The best part is when he ask to her “Why are you hiding” HAHAHAHHA @justinbieber I can’t

Someone else joked if the singer had realised, he would have probably thrown his phone out the window.

The tweet read:

Now I know damn will if he seen that the live would be over and his phone would of been out the window and he would of went to Hailey or to church to bathe in holy water [sic]

Another commented on the hilarious way the woman rolled off her bed.

They said:

OKAY BUT NO ONE EVEN LAUGHING ANOUT THE WAY THIS WOMEN ROLLED OFF THE BED [sic]

Many people who saw the live video chat didn’t notice that the woman was naked either. Fortunately for the woman, her boobs were mainly hidden behind the stream’s comments.

A Bieber fan tweeted:

THANK GOD HE WAS DRINKING HIS WATER AND THE COMMENTS WERE THERE

If you missed out on the funny video chat and need some Bieber content in your lockdown life, he and his wife Hailey Baldwin have taken up TikTok to entertain themselves while self-isolating, and their videos are a sight to behold.

In the meantime, I think the moral of the story here is to not request a chat with a celebrity on video if you’re not going to be ready for when they accept…