Nanny Who Says She Saw Woody Allen With ‘Naked’ Dylan Farrow Speaks Out

The nanny who says she witnessed Woody Allen acting inappropriately with his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow has spoken out for the first time in nearly three decades.

Alison Stickland worked as a nanny for family friend Casey Pascal, and was looking after their children on the day it’s claimed Dylan was abused.

Almost 30 years on, Stickland has spoken out about the events she saw on the night she stayed at the Connecticut home of Allen and his then wife Mia Farrow in August 1992.

The nanny, who was looking after the Pascal children during the visit, said she saw Allen burying his face into Dylan’s lap while she wasn’t wearing any underwear. She was just seven years old at the time.

‘I just walked, turned, and went. I was shocked. I thought it was very odd. I thought… I didn’t know what to think of it, really. It’s not something you expect to see, a situation you expect to see a father and daughter in,’ Stickland said, recalling the alleged incident during an episode of the Allen v Farrow podcast, as per The Independent.

‘You don’t think something all those years ago is going to come back, so it was a shock. I didn’t respond very quickly because I had to let it sink in. I felt, you know, it’s something I kind of really need to do because if I leave it and don’t, it will probably eat away at me.’

Stickland previously made the allegations during a child custody hearing in 1993 between Allen and Mia over their children Dylan, Moses and Ronan.

Her most recent comments come following the release of an HBO four-part documentary that follows the relationship between Allen and Mia, which ended when the former announced he was in a relationship with Mia’s adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn.

The series features a home video in which Dylan tells her mum about the alleged abuse. The same clip was also used in the 1993 custody battle.

Dylan said she had been ‘losing sleep and overcome with anxiety’ over the clip featuring in the documentary, as she had always wanted to bury the tape, to protect her former self, who she referred to as ‘Little Dylan’.

‘While I have been able to take the stones thrown at me as an adult, to think of that happening to this little girl is stomach-churning,’ she wrote on Twitter.

‘But I decided to let them share it in hopes that Little Dylan’s voice might now help others suffering in silence feel heard, understood, and less alone.’

The four-part series is currently airing on HBO.