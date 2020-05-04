Netflix Just Dropped Trailer For Michelle Obama’s Becoming Documentary

Netflix has dropped the trailer for the soon-to-be released Michelle Obama documentary Becoming.

The feature chronicles the former First Lady’s travels as she visited more than 30 cities for the book tour of her memoir of the same name, which detailed her life from childhood to the White House.

The memoir became one of the best-selling of all time within six months of its release, and went on to inspire the new documentary, directed by Nadia Hallgren.

Barack Obama and Michelle PA Images

Obama commented on the release of the documentary last week, writing:

I’m excited to share that on May 6, @Netflix will release BECOMING, a documentary directed by Nadia Hallgren that shares the stories of the amazing people I met after the release of my memoir. During this difficult time, I hope you’ll find some inspiration and joy in this film.

The newly released trailer shows Obama speaking with young women from across the United States, recalling how her high school guidance counsellor decided she was ‘reaching too high’ and describing how she went on to break down barriers and become the woman she is today.

During one interview, as per Variety, Obama commented:

I have been at probably every powerful table there is in the world… I am coming down from the mountaintop to tell every young person that is poor and working-class and has been told, regardless of the color of your skin, that you don’t belong, ‘Don’t listen to them!’

The documentary is sure to be an inspiring and uplifting watch.

Becoming will be available to stream on Netflix from May 6.

