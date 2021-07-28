New Adam Driver Centaur Ad Has Fans Bewildered

PA/Burberry

Adam Driver has left fans lost for words as the new face of Burberry’s latest men’s fragrance.

The fragrance, called Hero, will be Riccardo Tisci’s first for the brand. In a statement, Driver said he’s ‘very happy to be working with Burberry on this campaign, and with Riccardo Tisci in representing his first fragrance for the brand.’

But, instead of the brand new fragrance, the limelight appears to have been stolen by the appearance of an extremely wet Driver.

Driver is pictured running into the sea and swimming alongside a horse, before transforming into a half horse half man standing dripping on the beach. If anyone needed something to get them through to the end of the week, then this is it.

John Oliver, host of Last Week Tonight, who has made previous rogue comments about Driver, took to Twitter to respond to the advert: ‘After an unexpected development that will require John’s full attention, there will be no new episodes of Last Week Tonight for the foreseeable future.’

Check it out below:

Twitter users were equally bewildered and took to the comments to express their confusion. One said: ‘WTF? Did he have a baby with a horse?’

Another wrote: ‘Would have loved to see them pitch this. ‘Okay, so Adam Driver is running, right? Naked. Cut to a horse, also running. Then he’s swimming naked. Cut to a horse, also swimming. Final shot? Big reveal? Adam Driver is the horse. Boom.”

A third wrote:

If anyone asks “what’s the female gaze”? The answer is: #AdamDriver’s campaign for #Burberry

While Driver may have stolen the show, it’s nice to see the gaze being reversed for a change.