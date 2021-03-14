New York Waitress Ranks Celebs She’s Served Based On How They Treated Her

sadgirlinbrooklyn/TikTok





A waitress from New York has racked up thousands of views on TikTok after ranking and sharing stories about the celebrities she’s served coffee to.

The TikTok user, who goes by the handle ‘Sad Girl In Brooklyn’, popped up on the platform earlier this week with a video in which she expressed her plans to share a series of posts about her celebrity encounters.

While most people are lucky to get one celeb spot in their life, the TikToker racked up numerous interactions with big names thanks to her job as a waitress in the city that never sleeps.

Check out some of the people she’s met below:

The Brooklyn resident explained that she’d be rating the celebrities, and kicked things off with Gigi Hadid who was said to be ‘amazing’ and ‘so sweet’. After visiting the establishment with a big group of people Hadid and the rest of the table were all said to tip ‘so well’, so the TikToker awarded her with a solid ranking of 20/10.

Her reviews continued with Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage, who was said to be a ‘regular’ at the business. Like Hadid, Dinklage received a wealth of praise and was ranked 100/10.

Things took a turn when the TikToker turned her attention to Jake Gyllenhaal, who she described as ‘idiotic’. The actor apparently refused to take his headphones out while ordering and ‘wanted to be treated like a celebrity’.

The waitress continued: ‘It was really annoying… I don’t even think he tipped, but whatever. I’m gonna give him like a five. Five out of 10.’

Dakota Johnson received a brutal 0/10, with a later video explaining she and her production crew were ‘rude’ and ‘disrespectful’, while Kendall Jenner received a more favourable 11/10.

Musician Questlove provided competition for Dinklage as he too received 100/10, though the TikToker evidently already ranked him highly as she admitted that she ‘asked him to be [her] husband’ when she served him.

Adam Driver, surprisingly, was outed as an alleged shoplifter as he was accused of taking a bottle of sparkling water without paying for it – though that didn’t stop him receiving a ranking of 10/10. In comparison, Kumail Nanjiani was described as ‘so sweet’ and ‘so friendly’ and received 1,000/10, with the waitress admitting that she ‘fell in love with him’ during his visit to her workplace.

Other celebrities in the spotlight were Joe Jonas, who scored 100/10, and Jane Lynch, who knocked the other celebrities out of the park with a rating of one million after gifting the waitress and her co-workers free tickets to the show she was working on at the time.

The videos are just some of the TikTok posts out there that rank celebrities for their behaviour, so the A-listers out there had better watch out!