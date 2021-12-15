unilad
Nick Cannon Opens Up On Heartbreaking Final Days Before Son’s Tragic Death

by : Emily Brown on : 15 Dec 2021 15:34
Comedian and TV host Nick Cannon has opened up on the final days he spent with his five-month-old son before he passed away due to a brain tumour. 

Cannon and his partner Alyssa Scott welcomed their son Zen into the world in June, and just days after his birth the parents began to worry that his breathing patterns seemed unusual.

They took the newborn to hospital, but doctors are said not to have considered it too concerning at the time.

Nick Cannon (Alamy)Alamy

Just a few weeks later, doctors determined that Zen’s head was ‘growing a little too quickly’, and in August the young boy was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

The father announced his son’s death on The Nick Cannon Show earlier this month, telling his audience, ‘You can’t heal until you feel.’

In an interview with People following the loss of his son, Cannon recalled how he and Scott began asking ‘how long’ they would have with their son if there was no way to prevent his cancer from being fatal.

He explained, ‘The conversations quickly turned to, ‘How can we give him the best life for the time that he does have?’ It could be weeks, it could be months, it could be years.’

The pair discussed various treatments, but ultimately decided not pursue any further invasive procedures in order to focus on keeping their son ‘as happy as he could possibly be’ and to ensure he didn’t ‘suffer’.

Following this decision, Cannon and Scott were determined to bring joy to Zen every day, with Cannon saying the pair ‘focused on Disneyland’ as it was their favourite place, and explaining that the family celebrated Zen’s birthday every month, ‘just really seeing it as a victory every time he had a milestone that he was still here’.

When Zen began ‘gasping for air’ and ‘struggling’ over Thanksgiving weekend, Cannon and Scott decided to spend a peaceful day at the beach with Zen.

The TV show host recalled, ‘I was like, ‘We have to watch the sun rise and just be there with him one last time.’ It was beautiful.’

Zen passed away on December 5, with Cannon describing it as a ‘blessing that [he] got to be there’.

In a written statement to People, Scott added that it was a ‘privilege’ to be Zen’s mother, adding, ‘It’s so beautiful and encouraging to see even complete strangers being touched and moved by Zen’s light. Zen’s spirit and light will shine bright forever.’

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

