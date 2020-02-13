unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Nick Cannon Says Tekashi 6ix9ine Was Involved With The FBI From The Start

by : Emily Brown on : 13 Feb 2020 17:23
Nick Cannon Says Tekashi 6ix9ine Was Involved With The FBI From The StartNick Cannon Says Tekashi 6ix9ine Was Involved With The FBI From The StartPA Images

Actor Nick Cannon believes Tekashi 6ix9ine has been involved with the FBI throughout the entirety of his criminal case. 

Advert

Cannon made the bold claims during a recent interview with Vlad Lyubovny, better known as DJ Vlad, as the pair discussed Tekashi’s prison sentence and his testimony against his fellow Nine Trey Blood gang members.

Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was sentenced to two years in prison in December 2019 following charges of federal racketeering. He was facing a minimum of 47 years in prison, but made a deal with the authorities in return for his full cooperation, and ultimately received the severely reduced sentence.

Vlad expressed his thoughts on the situation, suggesting Tekashi’s sentencing sent a ‘clear message to the world’ that people could do ‘as much f*cked crazy sh*t as [they] want as long as [they] tell [on others]’.

Advert

Cannon disagreed, and said he believed the sentencing was down to the rapper’s involvement with the FBI.

You can hear his comments below:

Cannon claimed the FBI were ‘all through’ the case, and claimed Hernandez was targeted by police because he was vulnerable. He likened the situation to the story of Joseph D. Pistone, an undercover FBI agent who posed as a man named Donnie Brasco in order to take down the mafia.

Speaking to Vlad, the actor explained:

[The FBI] will use this kid [Tekashi] that has a lot of attention to take down that entire community… you wanna talk conspiracy, they got ’em all on conspiracy.

Cause now they’re admitting stuff and it’s all on video. They’ve been doing this since the Mafia.

This is a prime example of how the Federal Bureau of Investigation can take out an entire neighborhood, an entire community, an entire people and put them all in cages…

And they used young Daniel to do it. That’s all they did.

Cannon admitted Tekashi probably wasn’t the kingpin in this big conspiracy of his, but he believes the FBI used the rapper to their advantage because he was in the spotlight.

Advert

He continued:

That kid ain’t no mastermind. The FBI are the masterminds. The law enforcements. The police department who want to put black men in cages…

If he wasn’t an FBI agent, there was an FBI agent very close by.

Tekashi 6ix9ine appears in courtTekashi 6ix9ine appears in courtPA Images

The theory is an interesting one, which Cannon admitted would make for an ‘amazing movie’.

If Tekashi has been some undercover mastermind this entire time, he certainly did a good job of fooling everyone.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, Daniel Hernandez, DJ Vlad, FBI, Nick Cannon, Nine Trey Bloods, Tekashi 6ix9ine

Credits

DJ Vlad/Twitter

  1. DJ Vlad/Twitter

    Nick Cannon on How the FBI Used Tekashi to Lock Up the Nine Trey Bloods (Part 16)

 