Nick Cannon Says Tekashi 6ix9ine Was Involved With The FBI From The Start
Actor Nick Cannon believes Tekashi 6ix9ine has been involved with the FBI throughout the entirety of his criminal case.
Cannon made the bold claims during a recent interview with Vlad Lyubovny, better known as DJ Vlad, as the pair discussed Tekashi’s prison sentence and his testimony against his fellow Nine Trey Blood gang members.
Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was sentenced to two years in prison in December 2019 following charges of federal racketeering. He was facing a minimum of 47 years in prison, but made a deal with the authorities in return for his full cooperation, and ultimately received the severely reduced sentence.
Vlad expressed his thoughts on the situation, suggesting Tekashi’s sentencing sent a ‘clear message to the world’ that people could do ‘as much f*cked crazy sh*t as [they] want as long as [they] tell [on others]’.
Cannon disagreed, and said he believed the sentencing was down to the rapper’s involvement with the FBI.
You can hear his comments below:
Cannon claimed the FBI were ‘all through’ the case, and claimed Hernandez was targeted by police because he was vulnerable. He likened the situation to the story of Joseph D. Pistone, an undercover FBI agent who posed as a man named Donnie Brasco in order to take down the mafia.
Speaking to Vlad, the actor explained:
[The FBI] will use this kid [Tekashi] that has a lot of attention to take down that entire community… you wanna talk conspiracy, they got ’em all on conspiracy.
Cause now they’re admitting stuff and it’s all on video. They’ve been doing this since the Mafia.
This is a prime example of how the Federal Bureau of Investigation can take out an entire neighborhood, an entire community, an entire people and put them all in cages…
And they used young Daniel to do it. That’s all they did.
Cannon admitted Tekashi probably wasn’t the kingpin in this big conspiracy of his, but he believes the FBI used the rapper to their advantage because he was in the spotlight.
He continued:
That kid ain’t no mastermind. The FBI are the masterminds. The law enforcements. The police department who want to put black men in cages…
If he wasn’t an FBI agent, there was an FBI agent very close by.
The theory is an interesting one, which Cannon admitted would make for an ‘amazing movie’.
If Tekashi has been some undercover mastermind this entire time, he certainly did a good job of fooling everyone.
