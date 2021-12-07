unilad
Nick Cannon’s 5-Month-Old Son Has Died From Brain Tumour

by : Emily Brown on : 07 Dec 2021 17:37
Nick Cannon's 5-Month-Old Son Has Died@nickcannon/Instagram

Comedian Nick Cannon has announced that his five-month-old son has passed away after suffering from a rare brain tumour.

Cannon announced the news on The Nick Cannon Show today, December 7, explaining that his son, Zen, had been diagnosed with Hydrocephalus; a build-up of fluid in the brain.

The host explained that he ‘always noticed [his son] had a cough’, as well as ‘interesting breathing’.

Hear Cannon talk about his son below:

Addressing his audience, he continued: 

By the time he was two months old, I noticed he had a nice sized head, I call it a Cannon head. We didn’t think anything about it, he had a normal Cannon head. But I really wanted to take him to the doctor to get the breathing and his sinus checked out. We thought it would be routine.

Cannon and mum Alyssa Scott learned that their child had fluid building up in his head, and that he had a malignant tumour. He underwent brain surgery, but Cannon explained the tumour ‘began to grow a lot faster’, indicating they knew time was running out.

The father said he ‘made an effort to spend the most quality time with Zen’, and that he held his son for the last time over the weekend.

He explained:

We woke up on Sunday and went to the ocean with him and Alyssa and then I had to fly back to New York for the show. I got a call on my way to the airport to head back to Zen.

In sharing the episode of his show, Cannon described it as a ‘celebration of life’ for Zen and said ‘You can’t heal until you feel’.

The comedian welcomed Zen, his seventh child, in June.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

