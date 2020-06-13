Nicki Minaj Calls Out Rappers With ‘Sketchy Pasts’ Who Still Hang Out With Snitches

I feel street n****s have every right to feel how they want to feel about snitching because they live that life. I feel rappers need to play it easy because everybody mingles and integrates with everybody, and if a top executive rat calls one of y’all unsigned rappers right now to sign y’all, y’all signing.

I’m not on the block with 6ix9ine. Me and 6ix9ine is not on the block. We in the music business. You rappers is in rooms all the time with people with sketchy pasts and I’m not judging anybody ’cause I’m not doing that. I have nothing but respect for so many of these people and I would never fix my face to talk crazy about them.