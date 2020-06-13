Nicki Minaj Calls Out Rappers With ‘Sketchy Pasts’ Who Still Hang Out With Snitches
Nicki Minaj has called out rappers with ‘sketchy pasts’ who still hang out with snitches following her collaboration with Tekashi 6ix9ine.
The rapper released the song Trollz with Tekashi yesterday, June 12, following his stint in prison; something fpr which she’s received plenty of backlash.
Tekashi famously sang like a canary on his former fellow Nine Trey members in a bid to shorten his prison time. He’s since been dubbed a snitch for doing so, though Minaj has defended him.
Speaking on an Instagram live video on Thursday, June 11, the 37-year-old Starships singer explained the difference between a rapper and ‘street n****s’.
In her chat with Tekashi, Minaj said:
I feel street n****s have every right to feel how they want to feel about snitching because they live that life. I feel rappers need to play it easy because everybody mingles and integrates with everybody, and if a top executive rat calls one of y’all unsigned rappers right now to sign y’all, y’all signing.
I’m not on the block with 6ix9ine. Me and 6ix9ine is not on the block. We in the music business. You rappers is in rooms all the time with people with sketchy pasts and I’m not judging anybody ’cause I’m not doing that. I have nothing but respect for so many of these people and I would never fix my face to talk crazy about them.
She added, ‘Rappers gotta just play it easy because y’all know that y’all bend the rules for certain people.’ Tekashi also called out Snoop Dogg – again.
Minaj added, however, she ‘respects’ her husband Kenneth Petty, who ‘doesn’t f*ck with the snitch culture’ and has ‘lived a different life’.
Trollz is the second single to be released by Tekashi since leaving prison, and has generated almost 60 million views since the video was dropped on YouTube just two days ago.
This track follows the record breaking song Gooba, which landed just over a month after Tekashi’s release. Gooba became YouTube’s most-viewed hip-hop video within a 24-hour time span, beating a record previously held by Eminem for his savage 2018 diss track Killshot.
A portion of the proceeds from sales of Trollz and related merchandise will go towards supporting The Bail Project, a US organisation working to combat mass incarceration while tackling racial and economic disparities within the US bail system.
