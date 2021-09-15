Nicki Minaj Roasts Piers Morgan In Heated Twitter Feud

PA

Piers Morgan has been roasted by Nicki Minaj after his reaction to her tweet about the coronavirus vaccine causing ‘swollen testicles’.

Morgan may love to beef people, but I don’t think anyone was quite expecting him to end up feuding with Minaj, real name Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty.

Advert 10

Morgan outed Minaj on Twitter after both Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Professor Chris Whitty called out the star after she claimed that her cousin’s friend became ‘impotent’ and got ‘swollen testicles‘ from the coronavirus vaccine, with Whitty saying she ‘should be ashamed’ of her comments.

Johnson ended up being questioned by reporters at a Downing Street conference on Tuesday, September 14, about the rapper’s comments surrounding coronavirus, after she didn’t attend the Met Gala due to its vaccination policy.

Johnson replied by saying how he wasn’t ‘as familiar’ with the works of Nicki Minaj ‘as he should be’, but took the opportunity to shout out Dr Nikki Kanani, ‘a superstar GP’ who will tell you that ‘vaccines are wonderful and you should get them’.

Advert 10

Whitty also commented on the star’s claims saying ‘there are a number of myths that fly around […] which are clearly designed just to scare’.

Minaj addressed Johnson in a retweet of a clip of the conference calling his accent ‘cute’ and saying ‘Yassss boo!!!’. She followed up with a voice note, putting on a mock British accent and saying she, in fact, went to Oxford, where Margaret Thatcher told her ‘so many nice things’ about the current PM. ‘I’d love to send you my portfolio of work, since you don’t know much about me, I’m a big, big star in the United States,’ she concluded. Minaj captioned the recording that she forgives Johnson, but ‘only him’.

Morgan then jumped on the bandwagon to comment on the rapper’s coronavirus opinions, calling the singer-songwriter, ‘ghastly’ and one of the ‘rudest little madams’ he had ever met, as well as accusing her of ‘peddling lies that cost lives’.

Advert 10

Minaj clapped back, claiming the pair have actually ‘never met’, shading the ex Good Morning Britain star by saying, ‘I know – we all look alike’.

She proceeded to thank ‘Pierce’ and say how she loves his accent and would ‘love to come chat’ with ‘scones’ and ‘tea’, before concluding that Morgan had a ‘clown nose and big red shoes’.

Morgan took the opportunity to correct Minaj, repeating that they had indeed met but she had ‘refused’ to say hi to his three sons. He also let her know that his name was ‘Piers’ not ‘Pierce’, which the star didn’t bother to correct in her next comeback tweet.

Advert 10

The feud continued with Minaj suggesting that Morgan was trying to make her go live, to which she responded: ‘Chiiiiileeee. Does he have an ig. I wanna go live with him. ENOUGH UGLY!’ Before tagging @pierce, once again getting Morgan’s name wrong.

The real @pierce came forward to clarify her error, however admitted he was a big fan and that Morgan ‘sucks’.

Morgan has so far managed to have the last word, clarifying once again to the star ‘for the love of God… it’s PIERS.’

Advert 10

At this point however, Minaj probably doesn’t care. Her views on the vaccine’s side-effects may be controversial, dangerous and unproven, but she can still slay a feud with not only the British Prime Minister, but beefing Piers Morgan no less.

If there was any content you needed to get you through your mid-week blues then this was it.