Nicki Minaj Sparks Controversy With ‘Swollen Testicles’ Vaccine Tweet

PA

Nicki Minaj has sparked controversy with her latest tweet, after not attending the Met Gala and not yet getting vaccinated.

Minaj didn’t go to the Met Gala, which took place on September 13, 2021, due to not fulfilling vaccine requirements for the event.

Advert 10

She took to social media instead, to share with followers the bizarre news that her cousin won’t get the vaccine now either, as his friend was ‘weeks away from getting married’ but the ‘girl called off the wedding’ due to the alleged reaction he had to the vaccine.

PA

Minaj had previously tweeted to say the Met Gala wanted everyone who attended to be vaccinated, but that if she did choose to get the vaccine, it ‘won’t [be] for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research’.

She said she was ‘working on that now’ and wished her followers well in the meantime. ‘Wear the mask with two strings that grips your head and face. Not that loose one,’ she said.

Advert 10

In her later tweet, which has since sparked controversy, Minaj said a friend of her cousin received the vaccine, and that once he got it, she claims he ‘became impotent’, causing the girl he was about to marry to cancel the upcoming nuptials.

‘So just pray on it and make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied,’ the singer told followers.

Advert 10

The tweet has elicited tens of thousands of responses, with fans taking to the comments in confusion over the claim of such side effects from the coronavirus vaccine. One said: ‘Your cousin’s friend prolly just picked up an STD but please keep going.’

Another wrote:

Sorry, this is not a side effect of the vaccine. It is called hydrocele. In adults, the two primary causes are injury or STD (chlamydia or gonorrhea). Probably your cousin’s friend was taking one last marriage fling, picked up an STD, & is blaming vaccines. He needs an MD, stat.

A third commented: ‘My grandpa died from Covid before the vaccine was available, but he went out with a great set of balls, so I totally get it.’

Advert 10