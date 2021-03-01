Nicola Coughlan Responds To Podcast Host Calling Her ‘Fat Girl From Bridgerton’

nicolacoughlan/Instagram/Netflix

Nicola Coughlan has responded to a podcast host who referred to her as the ‘fat girl from Bridgerton’, telling her, ‘I have a name.’

Coughlan, most well known for her role in Derry Girls, plays the much-loved Penelope Featherington in Netflix’s Bridgerton.

Advert 10

The first series of the show, which follows the lives of London’s upper-class socialities through the commentary of an all-knowing gossip column, was an immediate hit when it aired last year.

Nicolacoughlan/Twitter

Attending the virtual Golden Globes ceremony last night, Coughlan donned a yellow tulle Molly Goddard dress and a black cropped cardigan. Her look has been praised by fashion writers, with Vogue calling the gown ‘fit for Bridgerton royalty’.

However, she was criticised by Amanda Richards, the host of The Big Calf, a podcast about ‘being the fat kid’.

Advert 10

‘The fat girl from Bridgerton is wearing a black cardigan at the Golden Globes, [because] no matter how hot and stylish you are, if you’re a fat girl there will always be a black cardigan you think about wearing, then decide against, but ultimately wear [because] you feel like you have to,’ Richards tweeted last night.

Richard’s suggestion that Coughlan had resorted to wearing the cardigan because of insecurity was swiftly shut down by the actress, who said it had nothing to do with her weight.

‘I thought the cardigan looked ace, Molly Goddard used them on her runway with the dresses that’s where the idea came from,’ Coughlan said. ‘Also I have a name,’ she added.

Advert 10

Her response to the host has been praised by fans.

‘Also Nicola has huge amounts of talent, beauty, charm, humour and intelligence. Having enjoyed last Sunday morning doing a sky arts paint along with her as the subject I am just seething that people can be so crass,’ one person tweeted.

Another said, ‘I have to agree Nicola. I thought you looked ace as do you in Bridgerton and Derry Girls. Keep up the good work.’

nicolacoughlan/Instagram

Advert 10

The host, who penned the original tweet has since responded to Coughlan, simply writing, ‘Fair enough.’

Following the ceremony, British Vogue named Coughlan as one of the best dressed.

‘Best dressed in @BritishVogue for the Golden Globes, so mad and such an honour, I’m so grateful to @AimeeCroysdill for making me feel the most like myself I’ve ever felt, but better,’ Coughlan wrote in a tweet thanking the publication.

‘Red Carpets and shoots are SO intimidating and when I first started to do them I was terrified and didn’t feel fully myself, but having a brilliant stylist like Aimee has just allowed me to have so much fun with fashion and it’s just been a total joy,’ she added.

Advert 10