Nicolas Cage, George Clooney And Val Kilmer All Rumoured To Cameo In Flash Movie

Nic Cage, George Clooney And Val Kilmer All Rumoured To Cameo In Flash Movie Warner Bros.

DC is bringing out the big guns for its upcoming The Flash and The Batman movies, if the rumours are to be believed.

With the latter showcasing Robert Pattinson (Twilight, Tenet) as the latest incarnation of the caped crusader, it’s The Flash that’s grabbing headlines, as a string of past Batmen are rumoured to be making an appearance.

Both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton are poised to return to the big screen as Bats and, according to Fandom Wire and Geek Vibes Nation, word is the others are too. Not only are former Batman stars Val Kilmer (Batman Forever), George Clooney (Batman and Robin), and Christian Bale (from Chris Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy) said to be making appearances, Grant Gustin – who plays The Flash on the CW television series – is set to star. Nicolas Cage, wildly, is apparently also making an appearance as – wait for it – a version of Superman.

As a means of building up the DC Expanded Universe, it’s certainly headline-grabbing, but it’s also absolutely bonkers. The idea of previous Batman actors making cameos across a number of different timelines is one thing, but Cage appearing as a multiverse version of Clark Kent is a whole different story.

That said, it would be fascinating to see all these former Bruce Waynes in the same movie – or even on-screen together – as well as Cage, ever since Tim Burton’s ill-fated Superman Lives was canned back in the late 1990s.

The Flash makes its way to cinemas in summer 2022, with The Batman slated for release in October 2021.

