Nicolas Cage Kicked Out Of Restaurant Because They Thought He Was A Drunk Homeless Person

After being ‘mistaken for a homeless man’, Nicolas Cage was recorded being kicked out of a restaurant in Las Vegas.

The American actor and filmmaker had to be escorted out of a restaurant near the Las Vegas strip last week after getting into a drunken altercation with staff members.

The 57-year-old had been at the Lawry’s Prime Rib and was mistaken by eyewitnesses as being a ‘drunk homeless person’, due to his dishevelled appearance and behaviour, which was later captured on camera in footage obtained by The Sun.

The Leaving Las Vegas star reportedly drank one too many shots of tequila and also some expensive whiskey, before he had to be removed from the restaurant, The Sun reported.

While it’s fair enough to go out and enjoy a few drinks, according to eyewitnesses, the actor then started shouting at staff at the restaurant.

In the video, Cage can be seen sitting barefoot on a sofa, appearing to have difficulties with getting his sandals back on, before he then drunkenly staggers around and shouts at staff.

Due to his rowdy behaviour, Cage was then blocked from re-entering the restaurant by a woman who was allegedly a member of staff, according to The Sun.

An eyewitness who was there at the time of the incident, which occurred on September 13, told The Sun how they had been visiting the Lawry’s bar when they saw Cage.

The source stated:

We noticed what we at first thought was a homeless man completely drunk and being rowdy. To our shock it turned to be Nicolas Cage. He was completely smashed and was getting into a bit of a fight with the staff.

According to the source, Cage appeared to be in a ‘really bad state’ and ‘walking around shoeless’. The actor had been ‘downing shots of tequila and 1980 Macallan whiskey’, the source was apparently told by members of staff.

After ‘shouting at people and trying to get into fights’, Cage was then asked to leave, but due to being ‘so drunk he could barely get his flip flops on’, he had to be escorted out.

The eyewitness claims Cage asked if they wanted to ‘come back to his’, however, due to him seeming in a ‘bad way’, they declined and he was reportedly taken home by a regular.

Cage is next set to star in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which sees him take on a fictionalised version of himself for the role.

