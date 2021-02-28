Nicole Kidman ‘Whacked’ By Man For Standing Up During Opera

Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Nicole Kidman was ‘whacked’ by another audience member after she stood up during an opera last month.

The actor’s husband, Keith Urban, has revealed what really happened after it was reported that the couple got into an altercation with a man at the Sydney Opera House in January.

Police were reportedly called to the venue after an audience member ‘swatted’ Kidman with his programme, but no further action was taken.

PA

In an appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Friday, February 26, Urban said the couple had no idea that the audience was not supposed to stand at the opera.

‘Having not been to the opera before, ever, in my life, I am sensitive to the etiquette,’ Urban said, adding that the couple had noticed a few others around them giving a standing ovations to the ‘bloody great performance’ and decided to join in.

‘I stood up and this guy behind me just whacked not me, Nic, just really hit her … with the program,’ he said.

‘You’re a husband you want to protect your wife. Took a lot of restraint – I was pretty upset. That’s what I was most pissed at, don’t hit her,’ he said, explaining that the man was elderly, so Urban had to contain his initial reaction.

PA

‘I think I just looked at him. I said, ‘It’s a standing ovation!’ I didn’t know I’m not allowed to. I was also going by a lot of other people who were standing and having not been there, I didn’t know,’ Urban added.

The couple, who have been married since 2006, have been in Australia since July 2020 while Kidman films the new miniseries 9 Perfect Strangers, and Urban shoots The Voice Australia.

While they plan to spend some time in Los Angeles next, where Kidman is shooting another movie, they will ‘probably return’ to Australia afterwards, Urban said.