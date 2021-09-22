unilad
Advert

Nicole Richie Sets Hair On Fire While Trying To Blow Out Birthday Candles

by : Cameron Frew on : 22 Sep 2021 16:04
Nicole Richie Sets Hair On Fire While Trying To Blow Out Birthday Candles@nicolerichie/Instagram

US star Nicole Richie’s 40th celebrations were straight fire – literally.

The Making the Cut judge celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, September 21, alongside some friends. However, her festivities ended up going up in smoke, if only briefly, when it came to the cake.

Advert

The House of Harlow designer shared a clip from this week’s get together; more specifically, the moment she was given her cake, where things went awry.

The video has already been viewed nearly two million times by fans and other viewers all across the world. ‘Well… so far 40 is [fire emoji],’ Richie wrote in the caption.

Loading…

The short, shocking clip shows Richie attempting to blow out the candles on her birthday cake, before leaning over a little too close to the flames. Soon enough, the lower right-hand side of her hair becomes engulfed in flames. Her husband Joel Madden joked, ‘That’s hot.’

Advert

‘Nicole Richie lighting her hair on fire with her 40th bday cake is the only kind of celebrity content I care about,’ one Twitter user wrote. ‘If you’re looking for me, I’ll just be over here for the next few hours watching this video of Nicole Richie’s hair catching fire on the candles from her 40th birthday cake on repeat,’ another wrote.

‘As someone who had their hair catch on fire from a candle before – she handled this soooo calmly wtf,’ another wrote. ‘Nicole Richie will forever be an icon who shaped our generation,’ a fourth tweeted.

It’s believed Richie wasn’t at all harmed in the incident, as her friend reached over to help put out the fire.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via story[email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Schitt’s Creek Cast Reunite At Emmys With Hilarious ‘Teleprompter Failure’
Film and TV

Schitt’s Creek Cast Reunite At Emmys With Hilarious ‘Teleprompter Failure’

Bo Burnham’s Inside Got Emmy Snub Last Night And People Can’t Believe What Won Instead
Film and TV

Bo Burnham’s Inside Got Emmy Snub Last Night And People Can’t Believe What Won Instead

Restaurants Will Be Banned From Keeping Tips Meant For Staff Under New Law
News

Restaurants Will Be Banned From Keeping Tips Meant For Staff Under New Law

Footage Shows Unusual Things In Japan Including Cat Islands And Haunted Apartments
Life

Footage Shows Unusual Things In Japan Including Cat Islands And Haunted Apartments

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: Celebrity, US

Credits

@nicolerichie/Instagram

  1. @nicolerichie/Instagram

    @nicolerichie

 