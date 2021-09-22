Nicole Richie Sets Hair On Fire While Trying To Blow Out Birthday Candles

@nicolerichie/Instagram

US star Nicole Richie’s 40th celebrations were straight fire – literally.

The Making the Cut judge celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, September 21, alongside some friends. However, her festivities ended up going up in smoke, if only briefly, when it came to the cake.

The House of Harlow designer shared a clip from this week’s get together; more specifically, the moment she was given her cake, where things went awry.

The video has already been viewed nearly two million times by fans and other viewers all across the world. ‘Well… so far 40 is [fire emoji],’ Richie wrote in the caption.

The short, shocking clip shows Richie attempting to blow out the candles on her birthday cake, before leaning over a little too close to the flames. Soon enough, the lower right-hand side of her hair becomes engulfed in flames. Her husband Joel Madden joked, ‘That’s hot.’

‘Nicole Richie lighting her hair on fire with her 40th bday cake is the only kind of celebrity content I care about,’ one Twitter user wrote. ‘If you’re looking for me, I’ll just be over here for the next few hours watching this video of Nicole Richie’s hair catching fire on the candles from her 40th birthday cake on repeat,’ another wrote.

‘As someone who had their hair catch on fire from a candle before – she handled this soooo calmly wtf,’ another wrote. ‘Nicole Richie will forever be an icon who shaped our generation,’ a fourth tweeted.

It’s believed Richie wasn’t at all harmed in the incident, as her friend reached over to help put out the fire.

