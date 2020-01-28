Nike Has Removed Kobe Bryant Merchandise From Its Website
Nike has pulled Kobe Bryant merchandise from its website in a move interpreted as the company taking a stance against companies profiting from the basketball legend’s death.
Instead of t-shirts and trainers, a search for Kobe on the Nike website will now lead you to an ‘In Memory’ page, where the iconic sports brand has made an emotional statement on Kobe’s legacy and untimely death.
The statement offers the company’s ‘heartfelt sympathies’ to all those affected by the tragedy, and describes Kobe as having been ‘one of the greatest athletes of his generation’.
Along with millions of athletes and fans throughout the world, we are devastated by today’s tragic news. We extend our deepest sympathies to those closest to Kobe and Gianna, especially their family and friends.
As we are learning more details of the accident and the others who have tragically lost their lives, our heartfelt sympathies go out to everyone involved and impacted.
Kobe was one of the greatest athletes of his generation and has had an immeasurable impact on the world of sport and the community of basketball. He was a beloved member of the Nike family. We will miss him greatly. Mamba forever.
Sources have reportedly told Complex that Foot Locker has been asked to return Kobe products to Nike, however some sneakers are currently still available from the company’s site.
The price of Kobe’s sneakers have ‘skyrocketed overnight’, with pairs that had previously resold for around $200 increasing to as much $800 on platforms like StockX, Complex reported.
Jaysse Lopez, owner of Las Vegas consignment store Urban Necessities, has reportedly made the following statement about shutting down any profiteering off Kobe Bryant sneakers from his company:
Consignors,
Due to the recent passing of Kobe Bryant and out of respect for his family and legacy, we will not allow price changes on Kobe items that are consigned.
If you have increased prices on Kobe items, we will be reverting the price back to the original listing price. If you feel this is unacceptable and would like to request a return of your item(s), click the link below to login to your account, click ‘Dashboard’ at the top and select ‘Return Request’.
Nike is currently conducting internal discussions about whether or not to go ahead with the planned release of the Kobe 5 Protro footwear, Uproxx reports.
Our thoughts are with the families of all those who died in Sunday’s helicopter crash.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
