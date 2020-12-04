Noah Cyrus Apologises For Using Racist Slur To Defend Harry Styles
Noah Cyrus has apologised after using a racist slur to defend Harry Styles, explaining that she had used the term ‘without knowing the context and history’.
Cyrus, 20, came to Styles’ defence after he was criticised by conservative commentator and author Candace Owens for his recent Vogue cover shoot.
In the December issue, Styles, 26, became the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue, and wore a gown as part of the history-making photoshoot.
Styles’ elegant look was widely applauded by readers, many of whom commended him for showing that men could experiment with wearing what we as a society regard as feminine clothing in an interesting, and very stylish, way.
However, some took issue with Style’s photoshoot, with Owens, 31, publicly calling for society to ‘bring back manly men’.
Owens’ response then prompted criticism in turn, with many noting how gowns and dresses have been worn by men in various civilizations, from Ancient Egyptians to Scottish Highlanders, while being regarded as masculine and indeed ‘manly’.
Cyrus was among those calling out Owens and others who had mocked Styles’ gown. Sharing a snap from the shoot on her Instagram Story, Cyrus wrote, ‘he wears this dress better than any of u n*ppy ass heauxz’.
In response to this, Owens then called out Cyrus for using this sort of offensive language, tweeting:
Any one of woke liberals care to explain to me how Noah Cyrus calling me a ‘n*ppy ass hoe’ is not racist? I’m all ears. You guys love cancel culture. Miley Cyrus come get your sister!
After receiving a widespread backlash for her comments, Cyrus has since apologised via Instagram Stories, explaining that she is now ‘mortified’ by the term she used:
I am mortified that I used a term without knowing the context and history, but I know now and I am horrified and truly sorry. I will never use it again.
Thank you for educating me. I in no way meant to offend anyone. I am so so sorry.
Speaking recently with Variety about the discussion his cover shoot has sparked, Styles remarked that the line between male and female clothing is ‘becoming more and more blurred’:
To not wear [something] because it’s females’ clothing, you shut out a whole world of great clothes. And I think what’s exciting about right now is you can wear what you like. It doesn’t have to be X or Y. Those lines are becoming more and more blurred.
Styles recently clapped back at Owens by using her direct quote as Instagram caption for a photo of himself wearing a suit for his Variety Hitmaker of the Year cover shoot.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
