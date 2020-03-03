North West Performs Rap In The Middle Of Kanye West’s Fashion Show In Paris
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s six-year-old daughter North showed off her rapping skills as she took to the stage at her dad’s fashion show.
The young girl seems destined to follow in Kanye’s footsteps, as she performed at the Yeezy Paris Fashion Week showcase, while models strutted across the stage in front of her.
The event kicked off on Sunday morning, March 1, in the Bouffes du Nord theatre with a performance from a gospel choir, and continued yesterday evening as the new Yeezy Season 8 collection was revealed.
North appeared on stage and announced ‘My name is Northie’ before breaking out into her rap. She was later joined by Kanye, who stood by her proudly.
Take a look at her performance here:
The young star sang:
Look at my shoes, they’re new and cool.
See my school, I’m new, walk to the streets, yeah yeah yeah.
Cool, cute, cool, yeah! What are those?
Not bad for a six-year-old I’m sure you’ll agree.
The fashion show wasn’t North’s performing debut, as she has also made cameos during Kanye’s Sunday Service events, though this time was her first solo performance.
After North made her appearance, the parents of Instagram-famous child star ZaZa pointed out the rap was performed over a track their daughter had created. ZaZa’s music had not been credited, so the parents shared an Instagram post asking Kim and Kanye to honour their original music.
They wrote:
In July of 2019, ZaZa & her dad went into the studio for the ultimate experience! To finally begin making the music she wanted to make. We take PRIDE in creativity, and believe whether a child’s involved or an adult… creativity deserves RESPECT/homage!
What @kimkardashian (Kanye west) are doing with their daughter… with the inspiration of ZaZa & our family in mind is okay… we not mad but … pls [sic] show love and support to the original first.
Kim has since responded to ZaZa’s parents, describing North’s rap as a ‘remix’ of their daughter’s track.
She wrote:
We love you, North is a huge fan and records in the studio all the time with her dad and is inspired by ZaZa and loves Lay Lay too!
Today’s performance of North’s remix of ZaZa’s song was something she asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise. I didn’t mean to not give credit where credit was due. Would love for the girls to meet soon.
Kim later honoured both her daughter and ZaZa in a tweet, which read:
I’m so proud of my Northie!!!!!! Her 1st performance had me in tears! She had an impromptu performance on stage at her dads Yeezy Season 8 fashion show! Shout out to Zaza!!! @redcarpetZaZa North hopes you like the remix!!!
ZaZa’s parents made clear the issue was behind them as they responded to Kim on their Instagram story, writing ‘All love, all good.’
With Kanye as a father, North will no doubt have a lot more opportunity to show off her rapping skills in the future!
