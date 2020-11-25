Obama Gives Drake His ‘Stamp Of Approval’ To Play Him In Biopic

PA Images

Former president Barack Obama has given his ‘stamp of approval’ to the idea of Drake playing him in a biopic.

We’ve all asked the question: ‘What celebrity would play you in a film about your life?’ The answer can often give away something about the person, with the more confident among us opting for A-listers such as Chris Evans or Jennifer Aniston, while the more reserved might select a humble rising star.

Advert 10

The choice is likely made easier when you’ve already got stars lining up to play you, as is the case with Obama.

Hear him discuss his biopic choice below:

In 2010, Drake told Paper magazine, ‘I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama’s life soon because I could play him.’

Advert 10

Per Digital Spy, he made clear that he was more than prepared for the role as he continued:

That’s the goal. I watch all the addresses. Any time I see him on TV, I don’t change the channel, I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice. If you ask anyone who knows me, I’m pretty good at impressions. Slowly but surely, I’m not in the study mode because nobody’s called me about anything, but I just pay attention so when the day comes I’m not scrambling to learn how to speak like him.

Drake PA Images

A decade on and there’s still no Obama biopic to speak of, but the former president has certainly sped up any potential casting processes as he expressed his approval of Drake’s comments.

Advert 10

During an episode of Complex’s 360 With Speedy Morman, the host asked whether Drake had his ‘thumbs up’, to which Obama responded, ‘I will say this – Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants.’

He described the rapper as ‘talented’, adding:

If the time comes, and he’s ready…Drake has – more importantly – my household’s stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.

Drake is best known for his music, but he does have acting credits in TV series such as Degrassi: The Next Generation and as the voice of Ethan in Ice Age: Continental Drift. Plus, with his apparent admiration for Obama, it’s obvious he’d be up for the challenge.

Advert 10

Obama PA

Obama has made his love for rap music clear over the years, reminding Complex that he brought the likes of ‘Common, Kendrick Lamar [and] J. Cole into the White House’, and that ‘every playlist [of mine] has hip-hop’.

Earlier this month he revealed that Eminem’s Lose Yourself helped him get through his time in the White House, and he stressed again that he has deep ‘admiration’ for many artists.

With the leading role in the bag, let’s just hope Obama’s biopic gets off the ground!

Advert 10