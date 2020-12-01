unilad
Advert

Obama Says Dolly Parton Not Getting Medal Of Freedom Was ‘Screw Up’

by : Emily Brown on : 01 Dec 2020 19:02
Obama Says Dolly Parton Not Getting Medal Of Freedom Was 'Screw Up'Obama Says Dolly Parton Not Getting Medal Of Freedom Was 'Screw Up'PA Images

Former president Barack Obama has said his administration had a major ‘screw up’ by failing to honour country music legend Dolly Parton with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Obama discussed the oversight with Stephen Colbert during an interview on CBS’s The Late Show last night, November 30, when the host asked how it was possible that the 9 to 5 singer hadn’t received the award.

Advert

According to the White House website, the Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honour and is awarded to individuals ‘who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.’

Check out Obama’s interview below:

During the interview, in which Obama promoted his new book A Promised Land, Colbert asked whether Obama realised his ‘mistake’ regarding Parton when he looked back at his eight years in Office.

Advert

Obama replied:

Actually, that was a screw up. I’m surprised. I think I assumed that she had already gotten one, and that was incorrect.

Dolly PartonDolly PartonPA Images

The former president said Parton ‘deserves’ the Medal of Freedom, so he’d call in a favour with his former running mate-turned-president-elect Joe Biden.

Advert

Obama gave the Medal of Freedom to dozens of public figures while in office, including the likes of Bob Dylan, James Taylor, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Gloria Estefan and Barbra Streisand.

Parton has achieved a number of awards throughout her lengthy career, but the Medal of Freedom is yet to be one of them. Hopefully Biden will take Obama’s call into consideration to rectify the mistake!

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Actor Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender
Celebrity

Actor Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender

Mysterious Monolith Like One Found In Utah Appears On Romanian Hill
News

Mysterious Monolith Like One Found In Utah Appears On Romanian Hill

Mysterious Monolith In Romania Has Now Vanished
News

Mysterious Monolith In Romania Has Now Vanished

‘Most Disgusting Movie Of All Time’ Getting Uncut Release After 10 Years
Film and TV

‘Most Disgusting Movie Of All Time’ Getting Uncut Release After 10 Years

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, Barack Obama, Dolly Parton, Joe Biden, Now, President

Credits

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube and 1 other

  1. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube

    President Obama Answers "Questions We're Pretty Sure Barack Obama Has Never Been Asked Before"

  2. White House

    Medal of Freedom

 