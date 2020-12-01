Obama Says Dolly Parton Not Getting Medal Of Freedom Was 'Screw Up' PA Images

Former president Barack Obama has said his administration had a major ‘screw up’ by failing to honour country music legend Dolly Parton with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Obama discussed the oversight with Stephen Colbert during an interview on CBS’s The Late Show last night, November 30, when the host asked how it was possible that the 9 to 5 singer hadn’t received the award.

According to the White House website, the Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honour and is awarded to individuals ‘who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.’

Check out Obama’s interview below:

During the interview, in which Obama promoted his new book A Promised Land, Colbert asked whether Obama realised his ‘mistake’ regarding Parton when he looked back at his eight years in Office.

Obama replied:

Actually, that was a screw up. I’m surprised. I think I assumed that she had already gotten one, and that was incorrect.

Dolly Parton PA Images

The former president said Parton ‘deserves’ the Medal of Freedom, so he’d call in a favour with his former running mate-turned-president-elect Joe Biden.

Obama gave the Medal of Freedom to dozens of public figures while in office, including the likes of Bob Dylan, James Taylor, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Gloria Estefan and Barbra Streisand.

Parton has achieved a number of awards throughout her lengthy career, but the Medal of Freedom is yet to be one of them. Hopefully Biden will take Obama’s call into consideration to rectify the mistake!